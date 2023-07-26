Gas station project meeting on Aug. 1

Atlas Environmental Engineering, Inc. will hold an open house from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Senior Center adjacent to the Mary Wilson Library.

This is not a city government meeting.

ATLAS, as the company calls itself, will update the public on the proposed reconstructtion of the service station at 1300 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

“Representatives from Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) will also be present to answer questions,” according to the notice issued by ATLAS.

The notice advised anyone seeking more information to email either Karl H. Kerner, Atlas Environmental Engineering, Inc., at Karl@aeei.com or Geniece Higgins, Orange County Health Care Agency, at GHiggins@ochca.com.