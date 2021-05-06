First Seal Beach budget workshop set for Thursday, May 13

The city of Seal Beach will host two City Council Budget Workshops and a Budget Town Hall Meeting to solicit more input from the community about the city’s proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22. The Town Hall and Workshops will provide residents with an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.

The following are the dates and times for the Workshops and Town Hall:

Council Budget Workshop – General Fund/Operating

Thursday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Council Budget Workshop – CIP

Tuesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Budget Town Hall Meeting – General Fund/Operating & CIP

Tuesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m.

For the May 13 and May 25 City Council Budget Workshops, residents may call in to the Zoom meeting via telephone and make live audio comments during the public comment portions of both meetings. Directions to participate can be found on the City Council Agenda for each meeting which will be posted 24 hours prior to the meeting and on the City’s website on the City Clerk’s homepage.

For the Budget Town Hall Meeting on June 1, the meeting will be held via Zoom Webinar and instructions to participate can be found on the Town Hall Special Meeting Agenda which will be posted 24 hours prior to the meeting and on the city’s website on the City Clerk’s homepage. Residents will be able to post questions during the webinar and city staff will do their best to ensure all questions are answered. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing them to budget@sealbeachca.gov. All questions submitted in advance will be answered during the Town Hall Meeting.

Additionally, and in an ongoing effort to encourage community participation and expand community input, this year the city is introducing a Community Engagement Survey to gather community feedback from residents on their budgetary spending priorities. These priorities will be considered during the development of the Proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget.

Community members will be able to communicate what activities, services and capital improvement projects are most important to them, and how the City is doing overall in providing services and programs to the community. The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SealBeach2021CommSurvey. It may also be found atop the City’s website.

In conjunction with the survey, the city has updated the city’s budget website athttps://www.sealbeachca.gov/Departments/Finance/Budget and created a new email where community members can email questions and comments related to the budget. The new email account is budget@sealbeachca.gov.

