SBPD launches hate crime reporting portal

Hate crimes have become easier to report in Seal Beach.

The Seal Beach Police Department has recently implemented an online Hate Crime Reporting Portal. This online tool allows anyone who believes they are a victim of or has witnessed a hate crime to report the incident easily and anonymously online.

Anyone can access the online portal and provide details about the incident. Users are also able to upload evidence such as photographs or videos. Once the incident is submitted, the information will be routed to an on-duty supervisor for investigation.

“We know throughout Orange County hate crimes are underreported,” said Police Chief Philip L. Gonshak. “Hate will not be tolerated in Seal Beach, but if hate crimes are not reported to us, it makes it extremely difficult for us to investigate. Our goal with this online portal is to make it as easy as possible for victims or witnesses to report these crimes.”

The online Hate Crime Reporting Portal is located at: https://www.sealbeachca.gov/Departments/Police/Report-a-Hate-Crime. Remember, if there is a life or death emergency, dial 9-1-1. Victims and witnesses may also report incidents at the SBPD non-emergency line: (562) 594-7232.

