Crime Log Compiled

by Charles M. Kelly

Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on six detailed versions of the log and one summary version of the log, totaling 155 pages.

The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Space makes it impossible to include all in-stances and arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

Arrest—Ocean Avenue and dolphin Avenue—Seal Beach Police arrested Noe Segura, on suspicion of misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—9:41 a.m.—Daisy Street—The caller reported the theft of clothing that was put in front of the caller’s home for the laundry service to pick up.

Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—12:29 p.m.—Silver Shoals Avenue (The Hill)—A citizen reported the theft a of a catalytic converter from a car. Report taken.

Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—12:59 p.m.—College Park Drive (College Park West)—The caller reported a van occupied by two individuals. The caller speculated that they might be living out of the van. The van had pulled on to the flood control channel trail. Police found a crew of county employees working in the drainage canal.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Transient (Priority 3)—7:33 a.m.—Main Street and Electric Avenue (Old Town)—Police contacted a transient woman who was reported sleeping/laying across the sidewalk. She refused to identify herself and refused resources. She was not violating a law. She agreed to pack up.

Arrest—Seal Beach Blvd— Police arrested Ronald Anthony Jackson, on suspicion of felony commercial burglary (no forced entry).

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Counseling (Priority 3)—1:56 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—A woman came to the front door of the police sub-station. She was irate that she got a parking citation but said she had proof she made the payment.

Graffiti Vandalism (Priority 2)—5:30 p.m.—10th Street and Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported a group of juveniles, four or five boys and two girls, vandalizing trash cans near the Greenbelt. As of 5:32 p.m., police contacted the group. As of 6:34 p.m., the juveniles had cleaned up their mess and were released to the custody of their parents.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—9:32 a.m.—Almond Avenue (College Park East)—Someone ransacked the caller’s vehicle. The suspects left tools inside the car. Report taken.

Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—9:58 a.m.— Almond Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported a man and a woman who appeared to be passed out in the front seats of a car. As of 10:18 a.m., police contacted the two in the car. Police interviewed them in the field. As of 10:23 a.m., no further police services were required.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Seal Beach Police arrested Giovanni Bahena, on suspicion of misdemeanor possessing controlled substance.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Shawnte Talice Styles, on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of property worth less than $950.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Ernest Hamilton Penn on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of property worth less than $950.

Arrest—12th Street and Pacific Coast Hwy —Police arrested Thomas Christopher Mosnot on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

Arrest—Marigold Street—Police arrested Estanislao Crisantos on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Fake Money (Priority 3)—11:19 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller called about a fake $100 bill received the previous night. Report taken.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—9:01 a.m.—Ocean Avenue and Electric Avenue—The caller reported the theft of a catalytic converter.