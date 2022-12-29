Briefing Room: the final Briefing Room of 2022

Hi Seal Beach,

It is hard to believe but this is the final Briefing Room of 2022. It is our tradition to recap the topics and information we’ve covered during the previous year. Although this isn’t an all-inclusive list, here are a few of the issues we’ve written about:

• New police reform legislation including Senate Bill 2 (decertification of police officers for gross misconduct),

• Persons experiencing homelessness storing personal items on City property,

• Parking (and re-parking) regulations on Main Street,

• Regulations (and lack thereof) for e-bikes,

• San Gabriel River Bike Path rules,

• Police officer deployment and visibility,

• 72-hour parking regulations and enforcement,

• Penalties and fines for DUI driving (alcohol and other intoxicating substances),

• Seal Beach PD Volunteer programs (RACES, CERT, VIPS, Explorers),

• Seal Beach PD Website Updates (www.sealbeachpd.com)

• Quality of Life outreach efforts with LA County and Long Beach PD

• Regulations pertaining to street performers,

• Golf cart and Low-Speed Vehicle requirements and regulations,

• Package thefts (from porches and other open areas),

• Children riding on bikes and in golf carts unsecured,

• Online banking scams,

• Sources of official information (such as our website, and social media @sealbeachpolice),

• Responding to unsolicited business offers and how to identify a scam or fraud,

• Hoverboards and scooter regulations,

• National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and an overview of West Cities Police Communications dispatch,

• Child abuse prevention, identification, and reporting,

• Overview of our Detective Bureau and how crimes are investigated,

• Services provided by 2-1-1 Orange County,

• Loud/modified exhaust enforcement,

• Body Worn Cameras (policy and use),

• How to survive an active shooter incident (RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!),

• Reintroduction of our Community Oriented Policing Team (Officers Kendra Owen and David Rael-Brook),

• When it is legal to use a car horn,

• Introduction of two new police officers (Officers James Dowdell and Phillip Viebrock),

• How the SBPD staffs special events (and why officers are needed to help prevent and respond to violence),

• Wearing sandals while driving (not illegal),

• Fireworks in Seal Beach (completely illegal),

• Illegal dumping in Seal Beach,

• Speed survey and why certain streets have certain speed limits,

• SBPD Core Values (Honesty & Integrity, Respect, Professionalism, Service, and Caring),

• How to secure your garage from thieves,

• How to report a scam or fraud,

• Seal Beach Municipal Code involving feeding wildlife (don’t do it!),

• The fentanyl crisis in Orange County,

• Bicycles on City sidewalks,

• Seal Beach crossing guards in and around McGaugh Elementary,

• Displaying compassion when addressing homelessness issues,

• Treating all members of the community (including City staff) with dignity and respect,

• Political/election signs on City Property,

• Regulations regarding soliciting for donations,

• “See Something, Say Something” campaign,

• Crimes statistics in Seal Beach and throughout California,

• Location of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in Seal Beach,

• Halloween safety tips,

• How to report quality of life issues (call our non-emergency number (562) 594-7232),

• Fake charity scams,

• Gratitude and the beauty of living and working in such as wonderful community,

• “Lock it or Lose it” campaign,

• Holiday safety tips,

• Honoring retired crossing guard Betty Camacho,

• What to do if you accidentally call 9-1-1,

• And many other important topics.

As much as I love having this platform to give the community a glimpse into our Police Department, there is no doubt that it takes a lot of work. The weeks when we don’t receive any questions or emails are especially difficult (so keep sending me your questions please!). However, all the letters of thanks and appreciation make it worth it for me. We’re especially proud when we get compliments from Mr. Charles Kelly and the rest of the staff at the Sun. I can’t thank the community, the Sun, Chief Michael Henderson, City Manager Jill Ingram, and the City Council enough for allowing us to write this article for Seal Beach.

I’m looking forward to 2023. And Seal Beach, please keep your questions coming. Email them to me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

Happy New Year from everyone at the SBPD!