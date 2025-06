Seal Beach Police and other emergency agencies staged an active shooter exercise at McGaugh Elementary on Monday, June 23. Signs were posted and the public was notified prior to the event. According to District Five Councilman Nathan Steele, there were six fire agencies and three police agencies present. “They also had about 20 screaming children uh you know saying my friend’s been shot, my friend’s been shot,” Steele said. Photo courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department