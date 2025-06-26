Council OKs two labor agreements

The Seal Beach council on June 23 approved memorandums of understanding with two employee labor organizations. The organizations are Mid-Management and Confidential Employees Association and the Supervisors and Professionals Association.

The terms have been included in the recently adopted 2025-26 budget, according to the staff report. The cost of the agreements: A one-time payment of $62,900 (for details, keep reading).

The vote was 4 to 1 , with District Two Councilman Ben Wong casting the dissenting vote.

This was a Consent Calendar item, but Wong pulled this item for separate discussion.

“In May of 2025, the Mid-Management and Confidential Employees Association (MMCEA) and the Seal Beach Supervisors and Professionals Association (SBSPA) submitted a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to the City,” according the staff report by Patrick Gallegos who was interim city manager when he wrote it. (Later that night he was appointed permanent city manager. See the story on page 1.)

“The City Council subsequently reviewed and approved the proposed MOU, acknowledging the shared commitment to maintaining collaborative labor relations and mutual understanding between the parties. Based on such mutual understanding, the City and the MMCEA and the SBSPA have drafted a Memoranda of Understanding,” Gallegos wrote.

The agreements are for July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, according to the report.

“If the MOUs are adopted by the City Council, MMCEA and SBSPA bargaining groups will receive the same cost-of living adjustment (COLA) of 2.5%, a one-time $2,000 non-PERSable payment (payment does not count towards the employees’ Public Employment Retirement System), and completion of a class and compensation study by March 2026,” Gallegos wrote.

“The employees within each of the bargaining groups will continue to contribute to their Public Employment Retirement System (PERS) as outlined in each of their respective MOUs,” Gallegos wrote.