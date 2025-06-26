New beach lot parking rates start July 1

Beginning Tuesday, July 1, parking rates at Seal Beach’s three public beach lots will be adjusted to $3 per hour, with a $15 daily maximum, following approval from the California Coastal Commission. The $4 flat fee after 6 p.m. will remain unchanged.

This rate adjustment-—the first since 2015—was approved unanimously by the Coastal Commission at its May 7 meeting. The increase is designed to help close a growing gap between maintenance costs and revenues dedicated to the city’s restricted Tidelands Fund. The increase only pertains to the First, Eighth, and 10th Street beach parking lots.

The city worked closely with the Coastal Commission staff for more than a year to ensure the rate changes balance public access with the need for fiscal sustainability.

For more information, visit https://www.sealbeachca.gov/Departments/Parking or email parking@sealbeachca.gov.

Follow the Seal Beach Police Department on social media @sealbeachpolice.