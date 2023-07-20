Electric Magic Classic Rock Beach Fest to include new generation rock

For the better part of two decades, Sunset Beach resident Barbara D’Angelo has worked to organize a once-a-year event that not only rocks the beach but also raises money to benefit the community.

“I do it because I want to bring a little happiness to an already great area,” said D’Angelo, a longtime resident of the area, “and I think this music (classic rock) is so natural to this area.”

As a result, D’Angelo has been putting together this “Electric Magic Classic Rock Beach Fest” rock event for the past 17 years.

Each year, she brings in professional sound stages, lighting, and all the extras to stage a real rock concert to raise money for the Sunset Beach Community Association.

“Every penny of profit is donated to the Sunset Beach Community Association,” says D’Angelo, noting that last year alone, she donated well over $3,000 to the community group.

And, said D’Angelo, this year’s event will be longer to accommodate an opening act.

“I am so excited to say that this year, we have a new generation of rock musicians to add to our fabulous lineup,” said D’Angelo, noting the up-and-coming rock group “Familiar Faces” will open the show and play from noon until 1:00 p.m.

“Familiar Faces” includes local teenagers, and identical twins, Sean and Chad Bierman, who are formerly known as “The Bierman Brothers.” They are classic rock oriented and will play a set of covers and some of their original music, she said.

Following the Faces, D’Angelo said the popular Doors tribute band “Strange Days,” will take the stage. She said Strange Days features Seal Beach singer Jason Tosta singing the greatest hits by Jim Morrison and the Doors.

Back by popular demand, Shawn Kelly will belt out tunes as Robert Plant in his role in the Led Zeppelin cover band to close the show, which she said will end at 5:00 p.m.

This is going to be one of the greatest shows yet,” said D’Angelo and “I’m really excited about it.”

“Everybody in this community loves this kind of music,” she said, “and why not? Everybody is happy and here to help the community,” she said.

The event will again be held at the Community Center, at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and 12th Street.

Pre-sold tickets are $40 each, while tickets at the door will cost $45, she said. Tickets are available at Jade on the Water. For info, email barbledzep@verizon.net.