81st Annual Seal Beach Lions Community Fish Fry

This past weekend more than 4,500 meals were served at the Lions Community Fish Fry in Eisenhower Park overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Eight local bands donated their talents and provided music all weekend while more than 200 Seal Beach Lions and Leos worked to make this a smashing success.

The Fish Fry is all about bringing the community together for a weekend of food, entertainment and fun. It is clear that this is a true ‘Local’ event. This was one of the biggest Fish Fry’s ever and was up 11% from last year.

A huge thanks go to the City of Seal Beach for their support along with key sponsors like Alamitos Eye Care, Marni’s, Fresh Cut Creative, South Coast Seafood, Clancy’s and all the great merchants who donated to the opportunity drawing.

Proceeds of the event will go to bettering our community and helping the less fortunate. Mark your calendars for next year’s Fry which happens July 18-19, 2026.

Lions Ray Longoria (left) and Mike Gibbons prepare to draw the winners of the Lions Opportunity Drawing. Winners: Bronco to Diana Carey. $2,500 to Celeste Ferris. $1,000 to Gary Griffin.

Lions Grant Newton, Scott Newton and Teri DeGiacomo. Courtesy Photos

Cubs Ava and Warren DeGiacomo & Leo Nyxon Muller.

Aunt Gertie & Lion Bill Howes.