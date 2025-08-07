E-bike concerns discussed in Rossmoor as new school year begins

While Weaver Elementary has already opened in Rossmoor, concerns over a growing e-bike population and other traffic concerns have prompted the California Highway Patrol to step up patrols throughout the Rossmoor community as the new school year officially begins Aug. 13.

Rossmoor is home to four of the six elementary schools within the Los Alamitos Unified School District, and the e-bike concern adds to a growing Rossmoor vehicular traffic concern that officials continue to study.

Earlier this year, Rossmoor held an intensive discussion with Officer Zeferino Valdovinos of the California Highway Patrol seeking answers to what communities throughout the area have done to address the electric bicycle (e-bike) boom.

An e-bike is classified as a bike with pedals with an electric motor of not greater than 750 watts, Valdovinos told the Rossmoor Community Service District’s Board at their July meeting.

“Anything greater is considered a motorcycle,” he said, “which must be registered and have a valid driver’s license,” he told the Board.

“So, if you’re driving one of those big e-bikes,” the CHP officer said, “just understand that you could get stopped,” he warned.

With e-bikes buzzing and traffic mushrooming with parents dropping off kids for schools, Valdovinos assured the Board of Directors for the Rossmoor Community Services District that they would be in the community when the other three elementary schools begin classes on Aug.13.

Valdovinos said with the remainder of the schools, Hopkinson, Lee and Rossmoor Elementary resuming classes on Aug. 13, “you will see me out there for the first couple of weeks, probably in the mornings.”

Without its own police force, Rossmoor is dependent on the CHP for traffic enforcement throughout its community.

He said the CHP will also try to be out there in the afternoon doing school safety enforcement.

“Just a reminder,” he said, “don’t park in the drop-off and pick-up zones. It’s just for drop off and pick up, so you are not allowed to get out of your car,” Valdovinos said.

“It’s kind of like at the airport,” he added.

“Also, for the red zones, please don’t park in those because it will be hectic. It always is the first couple of weeks of school.”

Regarding the enforcement of e-bike safety, Officer Zeferino brought safety pamphlets that he gave to the Rossmoor administration to distribute to parents to help out in creating rules for safe e-bike usage.

“Just don’t buy your kids an e-bike and send them on their way,” he said, “Try and have them go through the training and be like, ‘oh wow, these can be dangerous,’” he told the board.

Director Tony Demarco asked Valdovinos about e-bike regulations for unincorporated areas.

“You mentioned ordinances cracking down on e-bikes by the Supervisors, and a lot of cities are cracking down on e-bikes, so I’m just wondering what is the unincorporated areas of Orange County missing,” asked Demarco?

“What would you want in terms of an ordinance that is not already in place,” he wondered openly to Valdovinos?

“As you guys know, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach they can confiscate your e-bikes if you have too many violations, or the violation is so egregious, they can impound your e-bike, so it gets expensive,” Valdovinos said.

“If you make the fees high (for violations), it’s sometimes not even worth it (to retrieve the e-bike), as they are seeing a downtick in their activity,” the CHP official told the Board.

Valdovinos told the RCSD Board that “it could be helpful” if they developed ordinances that mirror what other local cities are doing to combat their growing e-bike problems.

“I get lots of calls,” said Director Jo Shade, “people calling me, residents calling me. If I get a call about an e-biker, would you be the one to call?” she asked.

Valdovinos said yes and told directors that when there are reports of e-bike problems, try to get photos. “Pictures help,” he said.

“Kids are constantly, you know, doing crazy stuff so if you could take a picture and send it to me, that helps me with my management team,” he said.

On another matter, Officer Zeferino wrapped up by telling the board the CHP will likely do another DUI checkpoint in August.

In other news, Interim General Manager Sharon Landers introduced Ryder Kono to the Board, a Rossmoor Boy Scout on the threshold of achieving prestigious Eagle Scout recognition.

She told the board that, with the help of his friends, Ryder had built a beautiful butterfly garden in Rossmoor.

Landers shared photos of Kono and his friends planning then constructing the project.

“His organization, creativity, and leadership throughout the planning and execution of this project were truly impressive,” she said.

Board President Nathan Searles asked Kono to describe the project, which Kono described as an eight-foot by ten-foot planter, constructed of redwood, “with a couple of inches of rock in there for drainage and some soil on top of it.”

In addition, the scout said, “I was able to install some plants in it that are known to attract butterflies.”

“Once you become an Eagle Scout, you will always be an Eagle Scout,” said Director Michael Maynard, himself a former Eagle Scout.

“We’re so proud of you for everything you’ve done,” said Shade.

“You will remember this for the rest of your days. This is a huge accomplishment for you,” Shade said.

“When you get ready to embark on your Eagle Scout Project, remember Rossmoor and thank you,” Director Mary Ann Rement. She also thanked his troop and the scouts who helped.

The Directors then discussed the district’s upcoming new fiscal year budget with their financial advisors, expecting to finally adopt it at their meeting in August.