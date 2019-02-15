Crime Log: published Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019

Editor’s note: The Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by local law enforcement. This week’s Seal Beach log is based on a detailed version of the log.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Friday, February 2

Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—10:01 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—Police unit M7 stopped a car. Based on warrants, police arrested Francine Lusia Herard on suspicion of battery and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. As the call was officer-initiated, no response time was provided. Units 106 backed up unit M7. A third unit, 141, was available for back up but apparently did not participate. Police unit M7 was on-scene for 1 hour 54 minutes 1 second.

Transient (Priority 3)—11:49 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller reported the presence of a transient man. As of 11:51 a.m., the caller told police that the transient individual had been warned against trespassing earlier in the week. Police unit 141 tried to contact the transient but, as of 12:02 p.m., was advised by a citizen that the transient individual had left 5 to 10 minutes earlier. Police unit 141 apparently interviewed the man in the field. Unit 107 was available for back up but apparently did not arrive. Incident response time: 3 minutes 47 seconds.

Counseling (Priority 3)—1:21 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A citizen made a donation of unspecified items in Huntington Beach. The citizen believed that someone obtained his personal information, apparently as a result of his donation. He already went to the location where he made the donation and let them know. Now he wanted to speak with an officer, not someone at the front desk of the lobby of Seal Beach Police Department headquarters. Police unit 106 provided counseling. Incident response time: 24 minutes 57 seconds. Unit 106 was on-scene 24 minutes 28 seconds.

Citizen Assist (Priority 3)—2:34 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—Police unit 107 apparently advised the city about uneven pavement in front of a location on Main Street. (The address was blacked out in the log.) Police unit 441 reported being hailed by a citizen who said she tripped and fell on the city sidewalk in front of the location. She suffered an injury, the nature of which was blacked out in the log. She wanted police to contact her at her business. The incident response time was not provided. Unit 107 arrived at 2:47 p.m., and unit 441 was already on-scene. Unit 107 took a report. Unit 107 was on-scene 35 minutes 29 seconds.

Malicious Mischief to Car (Priority 3)—3:46 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—A citizen came to police headquarters to report that sometime during the night, someone keyed both sides of the citizen’s car on Ocean Avenue. The citizen believed the same unknown suspect keyed the citizen’s husband’s car more than a month ago. They did not report that incident to police. Unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 14 minutes 30 seconds.

Saturday, February 2

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—9:20 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller said a man was sitting on the floor of the bathroom, possibly under the influence of drugs. The caller said he was breathing heavily and not responding to the caller. Six police units responded. As of 9:50 a.m., the individual in distress was transferred to another location. Police unit 107 advised dispatch to resume normal traffic. Police unit 106 took a report. Incident response time: 7 minutes 15 seconds.

Hazard (Priority 3)—10:10 a.m.—16th Street (Old Town)—The caller reported that a tree fell across the sidewalk in front of a residence. Police unit 107 assisted. Incident response time: 6 minutes 14 seconds. As of 10:37 a.m., another caller reported the same issue. Police unit M7 advised dispatch that the matter had already been handled.

Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—10:56 a.m.—Basswood Street and Lampson Avenue (College Park East)—Police unit M7 observed a tree branch in the roadway on Basswood, south of Lampson. The officer moved the tree. The officer was clear by 10:57 a.m. As the stop was officer-initiated, no response time was provided. Unit M7 was on-scene 48 seconds.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—1:14 p.m.—First Street—Sometime during the night, someone took a GPS and other items (which were blacked out in the log) from the caller’s car. Point of entry: a smashed car window. According to the log, the suspect may have left a baseball cap behind. Police unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 8 minutes 51 seconds.

Sunday, February 3

Possible DUI (Priority 2)—1:46 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street (Old Town)—The caller reported another car driving all over the road. As of 1:49 a.m., the suspicious car was passing Seal Beach Boulevard. As of 1:50 a.m., the caller lost sight of the car. Many details were blacked out in the log. Police units 206, 207 and S20 responded. Police arrested Juan Nevarez on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Incident response time: 1 minute 23 seconds.

Suspicious Persons (Priority 2)—8:10 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Phillips Street—The caller reported seeing two men under the bridge on the ocean side. The caller didn’t know what they were doing. Police units 107 and 141 responded. Officers advised/warned/counseled the two men about fishing at that location. Incident response time: 10 minutes 58 seconds.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—10:07 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—Sometime during the night, someone took headphones and a keyboard from the caller’s unlocked car.

As of 10:10 a.m., the caller advised police that the suspect had left money at the scene and a neighbor had found an ID card that might be associated with the theft. Police unit 107 took a report.

Incident response time: 20 minutes 57 seconds.