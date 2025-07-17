Doxie from HB wins the 28th Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

‘In a field that included two past champions and three other championship finalists, doxie girl power was in full effect as Florence and Sean Gregory’s Winnie, a 2-year-old red female from Huntington Beach, held off Kimberly Rosas’ Avi and her pink colored ears to win the 28th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals on Saturday night at Los Alamitos.

The two lady doxies ran perfectly from the seven and eight racing spots with Weenie leading every inch in the about 50-yard race for dachshunds to claim the title of Fastest Wiener In the West. Winnie, who covered the distance in 6.59 seconds, also earned a $1,000 cash prize and a doghouse in the shape of Wienerschnitzel restaurant. This was Weenie’s first ever entry in the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals, the premier racing event for wiener dogs in the country.

While this was Winnie’s first Wiener Nationals, she arrived with some strong credentials. Baby Ween, as her owners like to call her, is the current Grand Champion of Dexters Dachshund Derby at Wine Country Wiener Fest in Temecula California and also placed 2nd at SoCal Wiener Fest. When her owners entered the Wiener Nationals, her owners wrote a letter in Weenie’s behalf that said. “I bring absolutely nothing to the table except for speed. My team and I are ready to take the gold.”

She sure did that on Wiener Nationals night.

“We take her to the beach, and she just loves to run,” said Flo Gregory, still in shock after Winnie’s winning performance.

Fourth in last year’s Wiener Nationals Championship, Avi, an 8.5-pound miniature female, improved to second place in this year’s final to earned $500. Representing the city of La Habra, Avi is small in stature, but she’s got speed to spare.

“She is a little girl full of energy,” Kimberly Rosas said. “Don’t be fooled by her size, she is small but mighty. She lights up when she runs free, you can see it all over her face with her tongue flying off to the side. Avi has entered a few weenie races before and she’s been the smallest competitor so far in all her races.”

Paula Boxie’s Forest, who traveled from San Antonio, Texas to compete in this year’s Wiener Nationals finished a strong third in his first Wiener Nationals. The championship field also featured the 2023 champion Beenie VonWeenie, owned by Nicolee Leonard of Fullerton, who came in fourth, and Leo Rodriguez’s Bella Rose of Santa Monica, another female doxie, who ran solid to finish in fifth. Ariana Gonzalez’s Burr, the hometown hero from Cypress, California, finished sixth in his third championship race, while Vanessa Gomez’s Chorizo, the SoCal WienerFest Halloweenie champion, was seventh. Rounding out the field were the 2022 champion Paisley, owned by Danielle Ramos of Moreno Valley, Rowdy, the skating doxie, who was also racing in the championship for the third time for owner Kim Estrada and Ivan Cano of Hollywood, and Stella, the winner of the Long In the Tail race for older doxie. She’s owned by Erica Halverson of Long Beach.

The event also featured the 3rd annual Diaper Dash for doxies 12 months or younger. Boo Boo Bear, owned by Oscar Loreto, won the Diaper Dash while also being the largest Diaper Dash winner. He’s one to watch in future Wiener Nationals.

With a full house of wieners, the big winners were the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, a non-kill shelter in Seal Beach, as the event raised funds to benefit this great organization. That figure includes a $5,000 donation by Ed Allred, the CEO of Los Alamitos Race Course, and his wife, Cathy Allred, the president of Los Alamitos. Total attendance for the event was over 8,000 to make it the highest attended Wiener Nationals since 2018. The event was not held in 2020 or 2021.

The Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals is a fundraising event for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, a non-kill shelter in Orange County. The Wiener Nationals and SBACC have raised around $315,000 over the years.

Sign-ups for the 2026 Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals have already begun at LosAlamitos.com.