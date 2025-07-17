Rossmoor Woman’s Club gears up for Christmas in July

By Cathy Fagen

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club (RWC) has already begun their planning of the annual Rossmoor Holiday Home Tour to be held on December 7, 2025. This event is one of the two major fundraisers for the club’s philanthropy work.

Since 1963 RWC has raised and donated $1,184,630 to charity and Los Alamitos High School student scholarships.

Susan Denley, RWC President and Treasurer Lorena Bartlett ended the membership year playing Santa with distribution of the club’s monetary donations to Precious Life Shelter, We Care, the Youth Center and St. Isidore Historic Plaza.

Earlier in June, $1,000 each was delivered to the Los Alamitos Museum, Fix Long Beach, Lydia House homeless shelter, the Viking Vault at Long Beach City College, and KherUT (which helps formerly trafficked women).

These monetary donations are part of the more than $37,000 that was donated to local charities and student scholarships in fiscal year 2024-2025. For a list of supported charities go to the RWC website: www.rossmoorwomansclub.com

The Holiday Home Tour Committee is currently looking for homes to feature in Rossmoor and the Rossmoor Highlands for the fundraising event this year.

On the day of the tour, club members will be stationed in the homes as docents to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Homeowners in these neighborhoods are encouraged to consider this opportunity to participate and give back to the community by offering their home for display all decked out for the holidays on Sunday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Sue Goldberg, Holiday Home Tour Chair, for any questions or concerns: 562-243-7199 or ssgoldberg4@gmail.com.