Attention residents: Did you know there is a Huntington Harbour Commission? Here’s what they do:

The Harbour Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Huntington Beach City Council in all matters regarding beaches, facilities, and parks. It advises the council and public about Waterway Safety, General Infrastructure (e.g. seawalls, pier headlines, bulk heads etc.) and Water Quality. The Commission also cooperates with other governmental agencies and civic groups for the advancement of Huntington Harbour and recreational planning under the direction of the City Council.

Harbour commissioners study, report and interpret the needs of the public to the City Council and assist in securing financial support from the community for the enhancement of Harbour, its beaches, parks and related recreational needs. It advises them on the current operational needs and long-range plans for Capital Improvement in the Harbour. The Commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. in Room B-8 on the Lower Level of the Huntington Beach Civic Center, 2000 Main Street. Meetings are open to the public.

“It’s a real privilege being on the Commission. I’m most concerned with Harbour safety. I want better public education on the “Rules of the Road,” especially concerning kayaks and Stand-Up Paddleboards. Our addition of lifeguards and the lifeguard boat in the Harbor, along with new swim lines, have helped make the Harbour safer,” said Commission Vice Chair Mike Van Voorhis.

There are six commissioners, including Chairman Bill Larkin, who are appointed by the Council.

You can view Videos of some Current Issues, such as Boat Safety Tips and the Harbour Entrance Reconfiguration at:

https://www.huntingtonbeachca.gov/government/boards_commissions/harbor-commission/harbor-commission-website/

