Briefing Room: A review of 2026 changes to California laws

Hi Seal Beach!

A new year always brings new state laws, and 2026 is no exception. Here are a few changes that touch public safety, traffic, and quality-of-life issues people ask us about.

• On the crime side, AB 379 increases penalties tied to the commercial sexual exploitation of teens. It makes it a felony for older adults to buy 16- and 17-year-olds for sex. It also makes it a misdemeanor again in California to loiter with the intent to purchase anyone for sex. The practical takeaway is that California is strengthening consequences for exploitation and related activity.

• Another public-safety change you may hear about is SB 805, which requires law enforcement officers operating in California to display their agency and a name or badge number to the public, with some exceptions. In short, this is aimed at ensuring people can identify who they are speaking with during a contact, while still recognizing that there are circumstances where exceptions apply.

• On the traffic and parking front, AB 1299 creates a new option for people who are truly struggling financially. It allows agencies to reduce or waive parking penalties if someone can show evidence of an inability to pay in full due to financial hardship or homelessness. It also allows a person to request a payment plan. Parking penalties can pile up quickly, and this law is designed to create a more structured path to resolution for qualifying situations.

• Artificial intelligence is also showing up more directly in the law. SB 524 requires law enforcement agencies to disclose when AI is used to create police reports. AB 621 imposes fines related to deepfake pornography. SB 53 requires the largest AI companies to make public their safety and security protocols, report critical safety incidents, and strengthen whistleblower protections for those who speak out about safety concerns, with information submitted to the California Office of Emergency Services. These laws reflect both sides of the AI conversation: AI can be misused in ways that cause real harm, and AI tools are becoming common enough that transparency and safety expectations are being written into law.

• A few consumer protection laws also connect to issues that often overlap with public safety, especially fraud and identity theft. SB 446 requires data breach notifications to be made within 30 calendar days of discovery or notification, with limited exceptions for law enforcement purposes. SB 766, effective Oct. 1, creates a three-day return window for certain used car purchases or leases and requires certain disclosures from dealers. These are not “crime laws” in the traditional sense, but they can impact the kinds of disputes and scams that affect quality of life.

• There are also changes that can matter to victims navigating the justice system. AB 406 expands the situations where workers can use paid sick leave and certain unpaid leave if the worker or a family member is a victim of a crime and needs to attend judicial proceedings.

• California is also continuing to adapt to the reality that autonomous vehicles are becoming part of everyday traffic. SB 480 allows autonomous vehicles to be equipped with specific automated driving system marker lamps that emit a distinct color to signal to other drivers, pedestrians, and police that the automated driving system is engaged. This is one of those changes most people may not notice until they see it in the real world, but the intent is to reduce confusion during traffic interactions and make it clearer when a vehicle is driving itself.

• AB 390 expands the “slow down, move over” concept by requiring drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights or warning devices, not just police or emergency vehicles. This is designed to reduce the number of preventable roadside collisions, which are often serious for everyone involved.

• E-bike safety is another area receiving attention. AB 544 updates equipment requirements by mandating a rear red reflector or light during all hours of operation, not only at night. It also provides a pathway for minors cited for helmet violations to clear their records by completing a California Highway Patrol-approved online safety course. That combination is a good example of how California is trying to pair enforcement with education, especially for young riders who are still learning safe habits.

• There are also new laws aimed at vehicle-related crime trends. AB 486 makes it a misdemeanor to possess key-programming devices or signal extenders with the intent to commit burglary, with penalties of up to six months in jail and fines up to $1,000. AB 1085 prohibits making or selling products or tints that block license plates for law enforcement or toll systems, and it makes using them an infraction with a $1,000 fine per violation. In plain terms, California is closing loopholes that have made it easier for thieves to steal vehicles and harder for accountability systems to work.

• Finally, the state is continuing its focus on impaired driving. AB 366 extends and expands the mandatory ignition interlock device program for all DUI offenders, including first-time offenders, through January 1, 2033. AB 1087 increases probation terms for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, extending them to a standard of three to five years to align with regular DUI probation. These changes reflect a consistent theme: preventing repeat offenses and creating longer periods of monitoring and accountability for drivers who cause the most serious harm.

Friendly reminder: this is a general overview based on the summary information provided above. Many laws have exceptions and implementation details that matter in real life, and some may be affected by court challenges.

For more information, you can review the governor’s summary here [https://www.gov.ca.gov/2025/12/31/new-in-2026-california-laws-taking-effect-in-the-new-year/

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!