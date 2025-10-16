Briefing Room: Uses and limits of body-worn cameras

Hi Seal Beach,

You’ve seen a lot of police television shows, but what really happens when an officer responds to a call? At the Seal Beach Police Department, one of the ways we can help you see what we see is through the use of body-worn cameras. These small devices have become an important part of modern policing, giving us the ability to record interactions, preserve evidence, and increase transparency with our community.

Every patrol officer wears a body-worn camera while on duty. Positioned on the uniform, the camera records from the officer’s point of view and captures both video and audio once it is activated.

The footage can be used as evidence in court, reviewed during investigations, and, when the law allows, shared with the public to provide a clear picture of events.

While body-worn cameras are a powerful tool, they do have limitations.

They only capture a forward-facing view from the officer’s position and cannot record everything happening outside the frame. They also cannot capture what an officer is smelling, feeling, or noticing through training and experience. Lighting, distance, and background noise can all affect what is recorded. This is why body camera footage is reviewed alongside other evidence, witness statements, and investigative work before any final conclusions are made.

Our officers are trained to activate their cameras during most public contacts, and our policies clearly outline when recording is required.

In certain cases, privacy laws or sensitive circumstances may limit recording, such as when speaking with certain crime victims or during confidential discussions. In these situations, we work to balance the need for privacy with our commitment to transparency.

Body-worn cameras are more than just a piece of equipment. They are part of our promise to operate openly, protect the public, and hold ourselves to the highest professional standards.

We are proud to use them as a tool for building trust and strengthening the partnership between the Seal Beach Police Department and the community we serve.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!