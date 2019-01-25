Crime Log: published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

Editor’s note: The Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by the Seal Beach and Los Alamitos Police Departments.

IN SEAL BEACH

Friday, January 11

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—10:04 a.m.—Seal Way (Old Town)—The caller said a woman took a hamper full of clothes at 8:38 a.m. Loss: a down comforter, sheets, a bed cover and laundry basket. The value of the property was blacked out in the log. Police unit 141 responded alone. According to the log, the suspect backed up a car into a private parking lot and stole the victims dirty bedding. The log described the suspect’s car as a 5 series BMW. The suspect was described as female, no further description. The victim desired prosecution. Report taken. Incident response time: 22 minutes 43 seconds.

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—11:54 a.m.—Fifth Street (Old Town)—The caller had just returned home to discover that a cushion was taken from a chair on the caller’s porch. The caller advised police that the crime occurred on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 9:50 p.m. According to the log, the suspect walked up to the porch and took the pillow. Police unit 141 took a report. The victim desired prosecution. Incident response time: 21 minutes 49 seconds.

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—1:22 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller said a woman with a baby was begging for money in the parking lot. The caller was concerned for the baby. Police unit 141 interviewed the woman in the field. Incident response time: 2 minutes 59 seconds.

Saturday, January 12

Suspicious Vehicle (Priority 3)—11:18 a.m.—Fir Avenue and Violet Street—The caller reported that a car not known to the area appeared to have been dumped in the street. As of 11:48 a.m., police unit 106 had contacted the owner. The owner was cited and the car was moved. Incident response time: 14 minutes 26 seconds.

Found Property (Priority 4)—12:06 p.m.—Main Street and Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The caller found an iPhone at Eighth and Electric. Police unit 107 had returned the phone by 12:18 p.m. Incident response time: 3 minutes 11 seconds.

Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—3:50 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported that a man with scissors was cutting open packages at the location and concealing items in a cooler. He was also reportedly putting items in his pants. He had been present for 35 to 45 minutes. Police units 106, M6, and S23 responded. Police arrested Mark Suennen on suspicion of petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—8:18 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said the occupants of a car in the parking lot were throwing bottles out of the car. The caller didn’t know how many people were in the car. Police units 206 and 207 responded, with unit 241 available for back up. However, police were unable to locate the car. Incident response time: 7 minutes 32 seconds.

Pedestrian Check (Priority 3)—9:33 p.m.—Fifth Street and Marina Drive—Police unit S20 stopped a pedestrian, assisted by unit 207. Unit S20 provided the individual with a bus pass. No response time was provided as the call was officer-initiated. Unit S20 was on-scene for 9 minutes 34 seconds. Unit 207 was on-scene for 8 minutes 33 seconds.

Sunday, January 13

Disturbance, Music (Priority 3)—5:18 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller complained about a resident playing loud music. Police unit 207, responding alone, apparently advised the person responsible for the music about the noise complaint. Incident response time: 8 minutes 17 seconds.

Petty Theft Report (Priority 2)—11:08 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported the theft of alcohol by the passenger of a car. The caller had a picture of the car.

Many details were blacked out in the log. Police units 106 responded, with back up provided by units 107, 444 and with unit S19 available to provide back up.

Based on warrants, police arrested Edward Randall on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger and suspicion of violating parole. Incident response time: 3 minutes 53 seconds.

Illegally Parked Car (Priority 4)—12:13 p.m.—Central Avenue—Police unit 443 stopped to cite a car that was missing the registration tag. Car cited. The registered owner ran up and said they had the proper tag in the glove box. The car’s owner affixed the tag to the car. The citation was voided. No incident response time was provided as the stop was officer-initiated. Unit 443 was on-scene 27 minutes 55 seconds.

Illegally Parked Car (Priority 4)—2:02 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—Police unit 443 found a car blocking the crosswalk. The registered owner ran up. Unit 443 apparently advised/warned/counseled the registered owner against blocking the crosswalk. Unit 443 was on-scene 38 seconds.

Transient (Priority 3)—3:43 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man who was apparently described as a transient was back in front of the location, yelling and screaming. Police units 107 and M6 responded. Police interviewed the man in the field. Incident response time: 9 minutes 11 seconds.

Person Down (Priority 1)—4:55 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller said a man was down and bleeding. The log described the caller as uncooperative. Police units 106, 107, M6 and S20 responded. According to the log, an individual who had been drinking stumbled while trying to find his seat and fell. He was transported to another location for medical aid and an incident report was taken. Incident response time: 4 minutes 23 seconds.

Petty Theft Report (Priority 2)—7:51 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said an individual inside the store had shirts stuffed down his pants. As of 7:52 p.m., he was leaving the store. As of 7:53 p.m., he was going out the door. The caller told the man to come back in. He remained in the parking lot. As of 7:54 p.m., he was running in the parking lot. Police units 207, 207, 241 and S20 responded. As of 7:55 p.m., police unit S20 had detained an individual. As of 8 p.m., unit 206 was recovering property. Police arrested Daniel Robbins on suspicion of petty theft. Incident response time: 2 minutes 20 seconds.

MOnday, January 14

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—6:03 a.m.—Carmel Avenue—Someone stole property from the caller’s unlocked car between 9 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13, and the time of the call to Seal Beach Police. Loss: tools, paperwork and an unspecified amount of money. The caller said a neighbor’s car door was also ajar. Police unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 9 minutes 14 seconds.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—12:21 p.m.—Crestview Avenue—The caller said someone burglarized the caller’s car between 9 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13, and 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 14. Point of entry: unknown. The log did not provide information about the loss, if any. Police unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 10 minutes 53 seconds.

Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—2:22 p.m.—St. John Road, Leisure World (Mutual Unknown—The caller apparently phoned 911 to report the theft of a diamond ring, a ruby and diamond bracelet and a pair of sapphire earrings sometime in the last three months. Police unit 106 took a report. Incident response time: 32 minutes 55 seconds.

Counseling (Priority 3)—10:51 p.m.—Knollwood Road, Leisure World (Mutual Unknown)—The caller said someone tried to scam her into giving her bank information over the phone. Police unit 206 counseled the caller. Incident response time: 14 minutes 19 seconds.

IN LOS?ALAMITOS

Wesnesday, January 9

Sleeping Person–8:01 a.m.—Noel Avenue—Los Alamitos police responded to a report of a man sleeping in a tan Buick without plates parked on Noel Street. Police reported the man was wearing a uniform, perhaps a security guard finishing a shift.

Uncooperative Man—12:42 p.m.—Cherry Street—A man who tried to explain a crime involving a vehicle ended up sending police away. The elderly man told police he was supposed to receive a Mercedes in the mail but could not explain how a crime had been committed. He could not provide paperwork or family members and grew increasingly uncooperative and told police he “no longer needed help.”

Welfare Check—4:16 p.m.—Howard Avenue—Police were called to check the welfare of a middle aged man wearing a baseball cap and grey sweats after the subject had significant trouble trying to climb a flight of stairs. Bystanders also reported the man was having trouble standing up before attempting to navigate the stairs. Police placed his backpack inside the residence and alerted fire and medical authorities.

Disturbing the Peace—5:51 p.m.—Cerritos Avenue—Police were looking for a Dodge Ram 1500 which reportedly pulled up to a group of about 10 kids riding bikes and threatened to “beat them up.” One of the kids’ mom called police and provided information in case the truck approaches them in the future. The suspect never exited the truck and left the scene. No one was hurt.

Patrol Check—6:49 p.m.—Katella Avenue—Police were searching for a white Chevy Van, with damage on one side, in which it appeared to the reporting party that “someone in the back was under distress or tied up.” Police later went to the owner’s residence to sort out the incident. No charges were filed.

Unknown Trouble—7:21 p.m.—Newman Street—Police were called to residence saying there was subject outside with guns. Reporting party saw two people outside with guns and a lot of “yelling.” Though there was fighting, there were “no shots heard.” The reporting party told police that the activity was “gang related.”

Thursday, January 10

Threats—10:59 p.m., Walnut Street, A wife and son reported being threated by a hooded neighbor. The son fainted causing both him and the grandmother to fall to the ground. Police called fire and medical to check them out.

Battery Report—7:59 p.m.—Katella Avenue—Police investigated the report by a nursing home patient against a nursing supervisor of battery. An internal investigation revealed the allegation was unfounded, but policy dictates they contact law enforcement for documentation. Police said the patient suffers from psychosis and was Code Grey (combative) at the time. An investigation and lack of injury revealed a “likelihood that the alleged battery never occurred.”