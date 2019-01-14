Crime Log: published Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019

Crime Log Compiled by Charles M. Kelly

Editor’s note: The Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by the Seal Beach and Los Alamitos Police Departments. This week’s Seal Beach log is based in part on a detailed version of the log and a summary version of the log. The summary version does not include such details as time of arrest.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Friday, December 28

Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Akili Kweli on suspicion of strong arm robbery.

Saturday, December 29

Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—10:27 a.m.—Landing Avenue—The caller was with a group of kids playing ball. A woman nearby was on the roof of what was reportedly her home, filming the kids as they played ball. The caller said the parents of the kids thought this was suspicious. The caller provided a physical description of the woman in question and a possible address. Police unit 107 responded alone and determined that the incident was part of an on-going dispute over the use of the baseball field and a city ordinance. (The ordinance in question was not specified in the log.) Incident response time: 8 minutes 49 seconds.

Traffic Collision, Without Injury (Priority 3)—11:01 a.m.—Electric Avenue and 15th Street (Old Town)—The caller said a driver hit a wall. However, the driver reportedly denied hitting it. The caller said there was damage to the wall. By the time the second of two police units arrived, the caller and the driver had already exchanged information. The driver admitted to hitting the wall to police. Police unit 107, which arrived in 46 seconds, was assisted by unit M7. Incident response time: 5 minutes 16 seconds.

Burglary Report (Priority 3)—2:06 p.m.—Edinger Avenue—The caller reported that someone stole property from a storage unit. Many details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 responded, with unit S34 available for back up. Incident response time: 58 minutes 28 seconds.

Possible DUI (Priority 2)—6:18 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a car was swerving and almost hit a pedestrian. As of 6:19 p.m., the car was at the green light at Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, still going westbound on PCH. As of 6:20 p.m., the caller was no longer following the car in question. Police unit 207 responded alone and was unable to locate the car. Incident response time: 9 minutes 38 seconds.

Medical Aid (Priority 1)—6:21 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller said someone outside the location fell and was bleeding. As of 6:29 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was present. Police units 206, 207, and 241 responded. According to the log, the victim was a man who told police he got dizzy while walking and fell. According to the log, he said he did not trip on anything. Police unit 241 apparently advised dispatch that the sidewalk at the location was flat and free of obstructions. The man was transported to another location, which was blacked out in the log. Based on the log, it appeared he was not taken to the hospital as the detailed version of the Seal Beach Police Department log has a column to indicate the time a police unit arrives at a hospital and none of the units were listed as having arrived at a hospital. Incident response time: 8 minutes 27 seconds.

Found Property (Priority 4)—10:57 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller used a cell phone to call 911 to report finding a purse, car keys, credit cards, a garage opener and an individual’s pay stub. The caller stood by for the arrival of a police unit. Police unit 206, responding alone, took the property to police headquarters. Police left a message for the apparent property owner at 12:46 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 30. By 12:01 p.m., Dec. 30, the property owner called back. Her car had been burglarized in Irvine. She was referred to property staff. Incident response time: 1 hour 3 minutes 12 seconds.

Sunday, December 30

Noise Complaint (Priority 3)—12:39 a.m.—Birchwood Avenue (College Park East)—The caller said people in a yard were playing loud music. However, responding police officers did not hear any music. Police units 206 and 241 responded, with police unit 207 available for back up. Incident response time: 16 minutes 48 seconds.

Person Down (Priority 1)—1:13 a.m.—Main Street and Electric Avenue (Old Town)—Police unit 207 apparently observed a person down on the ground. As of 1:14 a.m., the officer determined that the individual was drunk and attempted to contact the individual’s father. As of 1:20 a.m., his father was en route. As of 1:32 a.m., the drunk individual checked out and his dad took him home. Police unit 207 was apparently assisted by units 241 an S20. As the response was self-initiated by unit 207, no response time was provided.

Arrest—1:33 a.m.—Main Street—Police unit 207 apparently observed an individual running in traffic. Police unit 207, assisted by units 241 and S20 arrested Mark Delarosa on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Arrest—St. Andrews Drive and Seal Beach Boulevard—Seal Beach Police arrested Craig Michael Mace on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior conviction.