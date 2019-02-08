Crime Log: published Feb. 7, 2019

Editor’s note: The Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by local law enforcement. This week’s Seal Beach log is based on a detailed version of the log.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Saturday, January 26

Field Interview (Priority 3)—7:49 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police unit 107 contacted an individual of unspecified gender and unknown age who was apparently a transient and interviewed the individual in the field. The interview was officer-initiated, so no response time was provided. However, unit 107 was on-scene for 8 minutes 8 seconds.

Welfare Check (No priority code provided in log entry)—11:47 a.m.—Second Street and N. Studebaker Road—The caller said a driver in his 80s was swerving while going eastbound on Westminster Avenue. The caller didn’t know if the driver needed medical attention. Police units 107 and M7 were unable to locate the car in question. Incident response time: 7 minutes 49 seconds.

Counseling (Priority 3)—2:40 p.m.—911 Seal Beach Boulevard (Seal Beach Police Headquarters)—A man came to the police station to request a unit accompany him to the animal shelter to get his dog. He said when he went there a couple of days ago, they accused him of stealing a dog. Police unit 107 responded. Some details were blacked out in the log. Both parties were counseled, and police issued a trespassing warning to the man who came to headquarters in the first place. Incident response time: 8 minutes 43 seconds.

Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—5:03 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported seeing four individuals, three women and one man, smoking with a hookah pipe north of the Seal Beach Pier. Police unit 107 was unable to locate the smokers. Incident response time: 7 minutes 49 seconds.

Fight (Priority 2)—6:22 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 206 reported a fight between two men inside a store. Police units 241, 348, and S20 joined unit 207 in responding to the call. Police arrested Richard Sumners on suspicion of battery.

Sunday, January 27

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—12:02 p.m.—Cottonwood Lane—The caller reported the loss of the tags from the license plate of the caller’s car. Police unit 107 responded. Incident response time: 4 minutes 55 seconds.

Theft Report (Priority 3)—3:34 p.m.—Lampson Avenue—The caller reported that an unknown person took rings from the caller. The number of rings was blacked out in the log. The value of the stolen property was unknown at that time. Police unit 106 took a report. Incident response time: 11 minutes 52 seconds.

Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—9:05 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—Police unit S20 contacted a car for reasons not provided in the log. Three individuals were detained. No names were provided in the log. Police units 206 and 241 joined unit S20. According to the log, the three individuals checked out. As the incident was officer-initiated, no response time was provided. Unit S20 was on-scene for 20 minutes 40 seconds.

Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—10:12 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—Two different individuals reported a bonfire on the sand south of the beach parking lot. Police unit 207 responded, with units 206 and 241 apparently available for back up. Unit 207 counseled the individual or individuals responsible for the bonfire. Incident response time: 4 minutes 9 seconds.

Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—11:27 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 207 observed a car with a flat tire that was apparently creating a potential traffic hazard. The car’s owner was apparently trying to contact someone for help. As of 11:31 p.m., the car had been moved to the side of the road. Unit 207 determined no further law enforcement services were required. As the stop was officer-initiated, no response time was provided. Unit 207 was on-scene for 4 minutes 29 seconds.

Monday, January 28

Fraud Report (Priority 3)—10:08 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—An individual walked into the lobby of Seal Beach Police Department headquarters to report a possible online scam. The loss was blacked out in the log. According to the log, police unit 107 was unable to establish intent to defraud. The reporting individual was counseled. Incident response time: 4 minutes.

Disturbance (Priority 2)—11:22 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a transient man was refusing to leave the location. The caller was willing to sign a trespassing complaint. Police unit S19 responded and unit 106 was apparently available for back up. Incident response time: 1 minutes 51 seconds.

Arrest (Priority 2)—2:27 p.m.—13th Street (Old Town)—Many details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Brandon Sanders on suspicion of burglary. Police unit 141 was backed up by units 106, 740, M6, S18 and S21. Incident response time: 4 minutes 6 seconds.

Peddler (Priority 2)—3:44 p.m.—Fifth Street and Central Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported a man knocking on doors. He was seen walking northbound on Fifth Street, going toward Central Avenue. Police unit S19 responded, but was unable to locate the man. Incident response time: 14 minutes 17 seconds.

Transient (Priority 3)—5:28 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Marvista Avenue—The caller, a passerby, reported seeing a transient man with his pants down. As of 6:08 p.m., no units were available. Police unit S24 arrived at 6:56 p.m., with unit 207 apparently available for back up. The transient man was gone when police arrived.

IN LOS?ALAMITOS

Friday, January 18

False Alarm—9:53 a.m.—Reagan Street—Police responded to a call from a company that lost contact with a caregiver while attempting to obtain a medical history. Police alerted the Fire Department and medics, but cancelled the call soon thereafter when they were able to make contact and discovered her phone had died, thus the lost connection.

Suspicious Person—1:08 p.m.—Cerritos Avenue—Police were called to investigate a man dressed in “all black” walking on Cerritos Ave that the reporting party believed had “body armor” under his shirt.

Police responded but did not intervene when the man did not enter the Los Alamitos High School campus.

Petty Theft—3:46 p.m.— Katella Avenue—Police were called to a CVS after a witness flagged down the reporting party, asking them to call police. The man’s trailer had been ransacked and his bike was missing. Police were told CVS employees could identify the suspect, who had disappeared when police arrived. Police are searching area surveillance camera videos for clues.