Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station to take part in nationwide security exercise

The Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station will take part in the largest Navy security exercise of the year from today, Monday, Feb. 4 to Friday, Feb. 15.

The exercise, called Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2019, will be conducted on naval bases throughout the continental United States. At the naval weapons station, drills and training will be conducted on a wide range of potential security scenarios.

Measures will be taken to avoid disruptions, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the weapons station, delays in base access, and gate closures. Area residents may also see increased military and civilian law enforcement activity associated with the exercise, and the station’s “Giant Voice” mass notification loudspeaker system may be used. Civilian boat traffic through Anaheim Bay may be temporarily restricted.

The event is not in response to any specific threat but is a regularly-scheduled exercise, developed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel.

For more information about the exercise contact the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Public Affairs Office at (562) 626-7215. Live updates will also be posted on the station’s Facebook page (search under “Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Detachment Fallbrook, Detachment Norco”).