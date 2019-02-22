Crime Log: published Feb. 21, 2019

Editor’s note: The Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by local law enforcement. This week’s Seal Beach log is based on both a detailed version of the log and a summary version provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Los Alamitos information is provided by Los Alamitos PD.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Sunday, February 3

Structure Fire (Priority 1)—2:58 p.m.—Oak Hills Drive (Leisure World, Mutual 9)—A caller contacted police on behalf of a neighbor who was reportedly screaming that the house was on fire. Police units 106, 107, 141, and S19 responded. Police received at least two calls about the fire. As of 3:05 p.m., unit 106 reported no active fire. As of 3:11 p.m., unit 106 advised dispatch that the call was the result of smoke coming from a faulty smoke detector. Incident response time: 4 minutes 10 seconds.

Monday, February 4

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—9:47 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—The caller reported a man walking back and forth across Pacific Coast Highway. Another caller reported the same. The second caller said the man was jumping in traffic and flailing his arms. As of 9:50 a.m., police unit 106 contacted the man in question at a bus bench. Police determined that he checked out OK. Police unit 107 advised dispatch that the man was waiting for a bus. Police units 106 and 107 were joined by unit S19. Unit 141 was available for back up but apparently did not participate. Incident response time: 2 minutes 24 seconds.

Abandoned Car (Priority 4)—10:04 a.m.—Coastline Drive (The Hill)—The caller said a sedan had been parked in front of the location for four days. The caller provided a license plate number. Police unit 444 marked the car. Incident response time: 6 minutes 26 seconds.

Abandoned Car (Priority 4)—11:09 a.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The caller said a Mercedes had been parked at the location for a week. The caller provided a license plate number. Police unit 441 marked the car. Unit 443 was apparently available for back up. Incident response time: 1 minute 38 seconds.

Traffic Collision Reported (Priority 1)—5:36 p.m.—St. Andrews Drive and Golden Rain Road—The caller initially reported that a woman was hit by a car. However, by 5:30 p.m., police unit 141 had determined that the woman was not hit by a car. The pedestrian was just scared and fell. As of 5:44 p.m., she complained of pain only. Police unit 106 provided back up and unit S44 was available for back up. Unit 141 took a report. Incident response time: 2 minutes 2 seconds.

Tuesday, February 5

Petty Theft (Priority 2)—01:35 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller used a cell phone to tell 911 about the theft of sandwiches, chips and other food items from the location. The value of the stolen property was blacked out in the log. The suspects, a man and a woman, got into a BMW and fled. As of 1:36 a.m., a witness was chasing them. As of 1:39 a.m., the witness was apparently following the suspects’ car southbound on the 405 freeway, approaching the 22 freeway. As of 1:40 a.m., the witness was apparently advised to stop following the suspects. Police unit 206 took a report. Unit S44 was available for back up but apparently did not participate. Incident response time: 6 minutes 54 seconds.

Friday, February 8

Car Theft (Priority 3)—12:05 p.m.—Del Monte Drive (Leisure World, Mutual Unknown)—The caller’s grandfather loaned a rented car to a friend and the friend hadn’t returned the car yet. Police unit 106 took a report. Incident response time: 10 minutes 23 seconds.

Counseling (Priority 3)—1:11 p.m.—Shawnee Lane (Leisure World, Mutual 11)—The caller’s wallet was stolen in Las Vegas. She was advised that she needed to report the theft to her local police department. Police unit 106 counseled her. Incident response time: 1 hour 23 minutes 37.

Traffic Collision, No Injuries (Priority 2)—1:11 p.m.—Seal Way and 12th Street—The caller phoned 911 to report that two bicyclists had collided with each other. No cars were involved. One of the two bicyclists reportedly caused a disturbance. There were apparently no injuries. Police unit 141 took a report and unit S23 provided back up. Incident response time: 6 minutes 2 seconds.

Saturday, February 9

Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—2:17 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police unit 207 observed a shade cover to a boat in the northbound no. 2 lane. Unit 207, backed up by unit 241, moved the cover. The call was officer-initiated, so no incident response time was provided. Unit 207 was on-scene for 3 minutes 30 seconds. Unit 241 was on-scene for 1 minute 42 seconds.

Traffic Collision (Priority 1)—9:38 a.m.—Anderson Street and Pacific Coast Highway (Sunset Beach, Huntington Beach)—The caller told 911 that a car hit an electrical box. The electrical box was damaged. Apparently two cars were involved in the traffic accident. As of 9:46 a.m., gas was reportedly leaking out of one car. Both parties were out of the cars. As of 9:48 a.m., power was out due to the box being hit. One of the responding police units requested stop signs. Police units 107, 141, 444 and S23 responded. Incident response time: 4 minutes 54 seconds.

Disturbance (Priority 2)—2:19 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller reported a man yelling that he was going to kill black people. He was described as a short and stocky man. The caller apparently provided no further description. Police units 106 and 141 searched for the individual in question but were unable to locate him. Unit 107 was available to provide back up but apparently did not participate. Incident response time: 8 minutes 14 seconds.

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—5:10 p.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The caller said a man had been sleeping on a chair in the alley for 10 minutes. Police unit 107 contacted the individual in question. As of 5:20 p.m., the man was breathing but not responsive. As of 5:36 p.m., the man was transported to another location. Police units 107 and 141 provided assistance. Incident response time: 7 minutes 27 seconds.

Sunday, February 10

Arrest—No time provided—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Jose Gilberto Jimenez on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Monday, February 11

Arrest—Westminster Avenue—No time provided— Police arrested James Eric Chang on suspicion of drunken driving causing bodily injury.

IN LOS?ALAMITOS

Saturday, January 19

Disturbance—11:31 a.m., Katella Avenue—Police were called to the scene at a local business where a bald, mustachioed man was reportedly yelling “about getting all the money” or “someone was going to get hurt.” Police followed the man a local restaurant and determined no crime had been committed.

Sunday, January 20

Disturbance—12:37 a.m.—Katella and 605 Freeway—Police were called to investigate a woman who jumped out of a car, dressed in “underwear” and possibly “had toilet paper wrapped around them.” Police also received calls about a woman dressed in a “weird white dress” dancing. Police apparently figured out the woman was cooperative and just looking for another location.

Family Disturbance—7:59 p.m.—Bloomfield Avenue—Los Al Police were called to investigate a disturbance in which one roommate had apparently threatened to “slice up” the other. The police report indicated the threatening man was on Xanax and had a “short fuse.” Police said the reporting party moved out Feb. 1.

Monday, January 21

Backyard Intruder—12:27 p.m.—Chestnut Street—Officers were called to a residence where the homeowner was alone and thought they heard an intruder rousing in the back yard. Then, police said the reporting party indicated the potential intruder had moved to the side of the house. Upon investigation, a police investigation found that a branch had been broken in the back yard, but no intruder was found.

Tuesday, January 22

Intoxicated Man—12:28 a.m.—Rossmoor—Police were called to investigate a man pushing an empty baby stroller near Orangewood Avenue and Los Al Boulevard. The man looked “to be under the influence” on some type of intoxicant and was wearing a t-shirt with camouflaged pants. Police kept an eye on the man and contacted transient resources.

Knife Pulled—11:22 p.m.—Katella Avenue—Police were called to the lobby of a medical institution where a man pulled a knife on another patient. Security personnel were holding the man when police arrived and arrested Jason Glenn Miller, 37, on suspicion of brandishing a weapon and is investigating the incident. Miller was released on bond.

Thursday, January 24

Disturbance—11:10 a.m.—Katella Avenue—Police were notified of a woman screaming “get off me” from a nearby parking garage. The reporting party had flagged down security at the same time as calling police. Police searched the parking structure thoroughly but unable to locate the woman or evidence of a crime.

David N. Young of the Event News-Enterprise contributed to this article.

Vehicle Burglary—11:13 a.m., Katella Avenue—Police were called to the scene of an apparent car burglary that had happened “within 5 minutes” before police were called. Police said the smash and grab bandits had broken the window of the victim’s truck and were said to have taken a wallet with $70 in it and an envelope with $800 inside. Police say the man just left a local bank and they are working to get the video as they investigate the burglary.

David N. Young of the Event News-Enterprise contributed to this article.