Opinion: Chamber thanks Sidewalk Sale participants

The  S e a l b e a c h C h a m b e r  o f C o m m e r c e  t h a n ks a l l the particpants in the Satururday and Sunday, Feb. 16 to 17, Main Street Sidewalk Sale.

 

 

Join us again for our next Sidewalk Sale – September 21st & 22nd

T H E    P A R T I C I P A N T S !

 

 

Anderson Brothers Design & Supply

 

Applegate Plumbing & Heating

 

Bay Hardware

 

Beach Burgers and Brews Beach Cottage

 

Day Spa Beach Fitness

 

Beachwood BBQ

 

BlueSea Care Services

 

Bogart’s Coffee House

 

Charo Chicken

 

Christian Science Reading Room

 

California Seashell Company

 

Coast Modern

 

elison rd.

 

Endless Summer

 

Gelato Italyano

 

Finbar’s Italian Kitchen

 

Flipside Beach Boutique

 

Harbour Surfboards

 

Hennessey’s Grill

 

Isabelle’s Cabinet

 

  1. Ensemble

 

Javatinis Espresso

 

Joie de Vivre

 

Linne’s Boutique

 

knock knock Toys & Gifts

 

mac-fusion

 

Main Street Cyclery

 

Main Street Mercantile

 

Merle Norman Cosmetics

 

Old Town Cafe

 

O’Malley’s

 

Penny Promotions

 

SB Shoppe

 

Seal Beach LaunderPet

 

Shara

 

Station 17

 

Stitch and Feather

 

Suzie’s Diamonds

 

Taco Surf

 

Temecula Olive Oil Company

 

The Abbey

 

The California Cottage

 

The Crema Cafe

 

The Hangout Restaurant & Beach Grill

 

The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs

 

The UPS Store

 

320 Main

 

Vida Organic Wellness

 

Walt’s Warf

 

The temperatures may be cooling down, but the savings are red hot in Old Town.

 

