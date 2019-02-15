Opinion: Chamber thanks Sidewalk Sale participants

Courtesy of Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce
The S e a l b e a c h C h a m b e r o f C o m m e r c e t h a n ks a l l the particpants in the Satururday and Sunday, Feb. 16 to 17, Main Street Sidewalk Sale.
Join us again for our next Sidewalk Sale – September 21st & 22nd
T H E P A R T I C I P A N T S !
Anderson Brothers Design & Supply
Applegate Plumbing & Heating
Bay Hardware
Beach Burgers and Brews Beach Cottage
Day Spa Beach Fitness
Beachwood BBQ
BlueSea Care Services
Bogart’s Coffee House
Charo Chicken
Christian Science Reading Room
California Seashell Company
Coast Modern
elison rd.
Endless Summer
Gelato Italyano
Finbar’s Italian Kitchen
Flipside Beach Boutique
Harbour Surfboards
Hennessey’s Grill
Isabelle’s Cabinet
- Ensemble
Javatinis Espresso
Joie de Vivre
Linne’s Boutique
knock knock Toys & Gifts
mac-fusion
Main Street Cyclery
Main Street Mercantile
Merle Norman Cosmetics
Old Town Cafe
O’Malley’s
Penny Promotions
SB Shoppe
Seal Beach LaunderPet
Shara
Station 17
Stitch and Feather
Suzie’s Diamonds
Taco Surf
Temecula Olive Oil Company
The Abbey
The California Cottage
The Crema Cafe
The Hangout Restaurant & Beach Grill
The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs
The UPS Store
320 Main
Vida Organic Wellness
Walt’s Warf
The temperatures may be cooling down, but the savings are red hot in Old Town.