34th Classic Car Show is Best in Class

Motorheads, locals and car enthusiasts alike had plenty to see, hear and taste at the 34th Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show. Under blue skies, with breathtaking views of the ocean and pier, the time-honored event thrilled the crowd with the sights and sounds of more than 530 vintage cars, continuous music and delicious food and drink.

Some parents were seen pushing or pulling small children in car-shaped strollers. Some car lovers brought their dogs. Police were present, of course, but there were no incidents on Saturday, April 30, according to SBPD Lt. Nick Nicholas.

The Car Show is Seal Beach’s signature event. It is also the major fundraising for the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The opening ceremony featured the National Anthem, sung by 14-year-old Seal Beach resident Jenna Currey, followed by the presentation of the colors by Southeast County Young Marines.

Crowd favorites this year included live music throughout the day from four bands playing on two stages, featuring Down the Hatch and Familiar Faces Band in the morning and Flying Squad Band and OC Ragdolls in the afternoon. The Seal Beach Lions Club provided breakfast and lunch.

Leading this year’s Classic Car Show was Event Chair Tim Way along with Co-Chair Dick Douglass of Ferguson Realty. Joining the Car Show again as chief judge was Darin Smith, a local classic car builder at DWS Car Classics in Huntington Beach, supported by Head Judge Gary Bean, a health and lifestyle coach. Trophies and the Awards Ceremony were organized by Diana Bean, a health and lifestyle coach. Judges and volunteers enjoyed refreshments and a relaxed atmosphere, compliments of Frank Carvajal and Rosie Ritchie of American Beachside Realty.

“It was amazing to feel the excitement in the air and to see so many smiling, happy visitors, residents, and local business owners,” said Way. “The show was a huge success, and we owe it all to our tireless volunteers and generous sponsors,” he concluded.

The 34th Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show was an official event of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and could not be produced without the support of generous sponsors, including: Title Sponsor Original Parts Group (celebrating 40 years in Seal Beach), The Sun News, Glowaki Chiropractic, Republic Services, Financial Partners Credit Union, Boeing, 320 Main, Ferguson Realty, Alamitos Eyecare, Anderson Brothers Design and Supply and trophy sponsors.

Car Show Trophy winners

• BEST – EARLY FORD TO ‘41 – sponsored by Sir Speedy Los Al is a 1940 Deluxe owned by Joe Cordova

• BEST – FORD ‘42 – ‘60 – sponsored by Javatini’s is a 1956 Ford Country Sedan owned by Rob Hervey

• BEST – FORD ‘61 – ‘79 – sponsored by First Team Real Estate is a 1968 Ford Torino GT owned by Brian Remmel

• BEST – MUSTANG ‘64 – ‘66 – sponsored by Bixby Plaza Carpets is a 1964 ½ Ford Mustang GT Conv owned by Steve & Carlena Mesner

• BEST – MUSTANG ‘67 – ‘79 – sponsored by Mckenna’s Tea Cottage is a 1968 Shelby GT500 owned by Christopher Sullivan

• BEST – T-BIRD ‘55 – ‘57 – sponsored by Baytown Realty is a 1957 Ford T-Bird owned by Dan Brennan

• BEST – T-BIRD ‘58 – ‘79 – sponsored Oaxaca, Ong & Jensen “High Tech Dentistry is a 1960 Ford T-Bird owned by Jim Klisannin

• BEST – EARLY CHEVY ‘41 – ‘54 – sponsored by Western States Petroleum Association is a 1951 Chevy Station Wagon owned by John Cesareo

• BEST – EARLY CHEVY TRI 5- ‘55,’56,’57 – sponsored by Gary & Diana Bean – Health & Lifestyle Coaches is a 1957 Chevy Belair owned by Len Yerkes

• BEST – CHEVY ‘58 – ‘72 -sponsored by ORANGE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, Supervisor Andrew Do is a 1969 Chevy Camaro owned by Todd Fox

• BEST – CHEVY ‘73 -’79 – sponsored by Water Safe is a 1977 Chevy Corvette, owned by Frank North

• BEST – CORVETTE ‘53 – ‘62-sponsored by Bogart’s Coffee is a 1961 Chevy Corvette owned by Don Webster

• BEST – CORVETTE ‘63 – ‘79-sponsored by Felica Gonzalez, Edward Jones is a 1963 Chevy Corvette, owned by Jerry

• BEST – CONVERTIBLE ‘41 – ‘79 – sponsored by American Beachside Brokers is a 1967 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Ron Evans

• BEST – MOPAR ¬- sponsored by DWS Classics is a 1967 Plymouth Barracuda F/B owned by Dave Malmas

• BEST – CLASSIC TRUCK ‘28 – ‘54 – sponsored by Flipside Boutique is a 1950 Chevy Truck owned by JT

• BEST – MODIFIED TRUCK (ALL YEARS) – sponsored by The Hangeout Restaurant is a 1955 Ford F100 owned by Tom Accetta

• BEST – LATE TRUCK ‘55 – ‘79 -sponsored by Brian Warner – Brian Automotive is a1960 Dodge Power wagon owned by Randy Palmer

• BEST – VOLKSWAGEN – sponsored by Roxana Arteaga-Ferguson Realty is a 1965 VW Bug owned by Gareth Evans

• BEST – VOLKSWAGEN MODIFIED -sponsored by Cotton & Clover is a 1973 Volkswagen Thing owned by Lennie Roman

• BEST – GTO ( ALL YEARS) – sponsored Zach Rowe, LB Certified Fitness is a 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible owned by Tom & Paige Rubinate

• BEST – PONTIAC ( ALL YEARS) – sponsored by Knock-Knock Toys and Gifts is a 1969 Pontiac Trans Am owned by Doug Van Affelen

• BEST – PORSCHE – sponsored by Deborah Bell, Keller Williams is a 1962 Porsche 356B owned by Mike Scroggie

• BEST – EUROPEAN – sponsored by O’Malley’s is a 1966 Volvo 1225 Amazon owned by KC Cobb

• BEST – SPECIAL INTEREST – sponsored by Tim Way, Car Show Chairman is a Seal Beach Classic Car Show 1951 Jaguar YKC

• BEST – ANTIQUE – sponsored by It Takes A Village Senior Care is a 1932 Ford Roadster owned by Lyle Sharpen

• BEST – CUSTOM – sponsored by Encore Awards is a 1953 Buick Special owned by Joe Bitar

• BEST – MUSCLE CAR – sponsored by Recharge At Electric Salon is a 1967 Chevy Camaro owned by Louis Suazo

• BEST – CRUISER – sponsored by George Banker is a 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Matt Barba

• BEST – STREET ROD – sponsored by Western States Petroleum Association is a 1934 Ford 3W Coupe owned by Vince Babich

• BEST – WOODY – sponsored by The Beach House is a 1951 Chevy Tin Woody owned by Jack Shuman

• MAYOR’S PICK – sponsored by Esther Kenyon is a 1932 Ford Roadster owned by Bryan Weyers

• POLICE OFFICER’S CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by American Beachside Brokers is a 1970 Pontiac GTO Convertible owned by Larry Scott

• FIREFIGHTER’S CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by American Beachside Brokers is a 1969 Chevy Camaro 2+ owned by Mark & Deborah Bird

• FERSUSON REALTY CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by Ferguson Realty is a 1967 Porsche Soft Top Targa owned by Chris & Terry Mewes

• OPGI CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by OPGI is a 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix owned by Tom Williamson

• SUN NEWSPAPER CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by The Sun Newspaper is a 1962 Ford Roadster owned by Jim Klisanin

• BOEING CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by Boeing is a 1971 DeTemaso Pantera owned by Paul Westberg

• 320 MAIN CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by 320 Main is a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle owned by Jimmy Mescerio

• FINANCIAL PARTNERS CREDIT UNION CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by Financial Partners Credit Union is a 1921 Lebastian Beast of Turin

• GLOWAKI CHIROPRACTIC CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by Glowaki Chiropractic is a 1966 Chevy Nova owned by Pedro Villa

• REPUBLIC SERVICES CHOICE AWARD – sponsored by Republic Services is a 1955 Jaguar owned by Briggs

• SEAL BEACH BEST OF SHOW – sponsored by Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce is a 1964 Chevy C10 owned by Bennet Capps

