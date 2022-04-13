IN SEAL BEACH

Saturday, March 26

• Transient (Priority 3)—7:24 a.m. —Marina Drive (Bridgeport) —The reporting person said a transient man took the reporting person’s recycling bin. According to the reporting person, the same person had been taking recycling bins from residents for the previous week. Police referred the matter to Republic Services for a new trash can.

Sunday, March 27

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—6:49 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person observed a car parked at the location four hours prior to calling the police. However, the reporting person had just observed that the car was occupied by an individual. The individual appeared to have passed out. As of 7:29 a.m., police had arrested Daniel Costa on suspicion of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released in the field. (Editor’s note: Yes, legallhy, a citation counts as an arrest.)

Monday, March 28

Incident Report (Priority 3)—12:32 p.m. —Seventh Street (Old Town) —A tree limb fell onto a parked car at the location. As of 12:41 p.m., the Police Department requested Public Works to respond. As of 12:52 p.m., police contacted the registered owner of the car. As of 1:11 p.m., Public Works had cut down and removed the tree limb. According to the log, the tree would also be removed.

Tuesday, March 29

Grand Theft Report (Priority 3) —1:38 a.m.—Interlachen Road (Leisure World) —A motor scooter was taken from in front of the location. The crime apparently occurred during the two days prior to the call to the police.

Wednesday, March 30

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3) —11:04 a.m. —College Park Drive (College Park West)—The nursery had been damaged and various items of property had been stolen during the previous three to four months. The value of the damaged property and the value of the stolen property were redacted in the log. There was no suspect information. However, according to the log, employees had seen stolen items in the homeless camps along the San Gabriel River bike path. Report taken.

Thursday, March 31

Disturbing Juveniles (Priority 3) —2:45 p.m. —Almond Avenue (College Park East) —Police were told several juveniles with shovels were digging up the park. Police apparently advised/warned/cautioned them about their behavior.

Friday, April 1

Welfare Check (Priority 2) —2:17 p.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard —A woman with a baby stroller was reportedly at the entrance to the rear parking lot. She was asking for money. The reporting person was concerned that she was too close to traffic. She was gone when police arrived.

415, Fight (Priority 2) —7:58 p.m. —Old Ranch Parkway —Police received a report of two families fighting physically. No weapons seen. Police were told one individual went inside a restaurant. At the location, police were told it was a verbal fight only, according to the manager at the location.

Saturday, April 2

Transient (Priority 3) —6:03 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town) —A transient woman was reportedly yelling and screaming. She was making noise as she went through trash bins. As of 6:06 ja.m., police contacted her. As of 6:15 a.m., she was leaving the area.

Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2) —9:37 a.m.—First Street —The reporting person said a man was sleeping inside a car with the hood up and the door open. The reporting person said the occupant did not look like the registered owner of the car. When police contacted the occupant of the car, the individual’s photo matched (presumably the occupant’s identification). The car’s occupant checked out.

Suspicious Circumstances (Priority 2) —9:56 p.m.—Seventh Street —The reporting person saw a bike helmet and bike on the sidewalk. Nearby, a man leaned against a car and the reporting person speculated that the man might be tampering with the car. As of 10 p.m., the reporting person thought he might be going door-to-door, ringing doorbells. As of 10:01 p.m., he was banging on doors as he made his way westbound. As of 10:16 p.m., police were unable to locate the man in question. Extra patrol checks requested.

Sunday, April 3

Transient (Priority 3) —11:21 a.m.—Ocean Avenue —The reporting person said a transient camp had been set up on the jetty, possibly on the Long Beach side. The reporting person said approximately six individuals had taken over the area. The reporting person reported that sometimes they bathed and were nude. As of 11:39 a.m., police determined the transient camp was on the Long Beach side of the jetty and there were no signs of any transients.

Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3) —11:39 a.m. —Avalon Drive (The Hill) —A man with a child reportedly drove a minibike into the park. As of 11:52 a.m., a police officer had been unable to locate the minibike. The officer spoke with two kids who happened to be holding a 5-foot gopher snake they had found in the park. The said they didn’t see anyone enter the park on a minibike. As of 11:54 a.m., just before the officer departed, the officer contacted the man and his minor daughter with the minibike. The officer apparently advised them against riding minibikes in the park and they left.

Monday, April 4

Transient (Priority 3) —7:14 a.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard —An unspecified number of female transients refused to leave the area. As of 7:24 a.m., police were out with three individuals. Two of the women were advised/warned/counseled and the third was gathering her belongings.

Suspicious Person (Priority 2) —6:52 p.m. —Lampson Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard —A man reportedly wearing a so-called bullet proof vest was seen walking eastbound on Lampson from Seal Beach Boulevard. As of 6:53 p.m., he was last seen walking eastbound. The reporting person could not provide any further description of the man in question as the reporting person was relaying second-hand information from his wife, who was driving. Police were unable to locate the man reportedly wearing soft body armor.

Tuesday, April 5

Counseling (Priority 3) —10:41 a.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard —The reporting person called Seal Beach Police about a theft report taken by the Newport Beach Police earlier that day. The reporting person’s custom horse saddle had been stolen. The reporting person saw the item on offer for sale in Seal Beach. The reporting person was counseled.

Suspicious Circumstances (Priority 2) —11:06 a.m. —First Street —The reporting person believed someone was in the attic of a building at the location. As of 11:23 a.m., police requested Public Works. As of 11:36 a.m., police determined that there was no sign of forced entry. It appeared someone had been living in the building but they were not present when police arrived. Public Works was with the property owner. They were boarding up the location better.

