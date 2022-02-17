Editor’s note: This week’s Crime Log is based on a summary version of the log provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. The summary log contains no details about either crimes or arrests.

The detailed log will return next week.

IN SEAL BEACH

February 1

• Petty Theft—2:19 p.m.—Main Street—Reported on Feb. 1. The crime apparently occurred on Jan 29. Total estimated loss: $199.

February 2

• Forgery of Seal Or Handwriting of Another (C)—Midnight—Marina Drive.

• Shoplifting of Less Than $950 in Cash or Merchandise—4:29 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Total estimated loss: $15.

• Theft by Use of Access Card or Information—9:41 a.m.—Marina Drive.

• Car Burglary—Montecito Road—Between 13:20 p.m., Feb. 1 and 6:55, a.m. Feb. 2—Total estimated loss: $25.

• Petty Theft From Motor Vehicle—Seal Beach Boulevard—between 12:15 and 9 p.m., Feb. 1. Reported: Feb.2.

• Arrest— Pacific Inn, Seal Beach—Police arrested Monserrat Celeste Lopez on suspicion of Theft By Use of Access Card.

• Arrest—Marina Drive—Police arrested David Joseph Salazar on suspicion of misdemeanor fraudulent possession/use of a scanning device.

• Arrest—Marina Drive—Police arrested Alexander Escobar on suspicion of forgery: possess driver`s license/identification.

February 3

• Garage Burglary, No Forced Entry—4:43 p.m.—Eighth Street.

February 4

• Car Burglary—7:56 p.m.—Montecito Road—Total estimated loss: zero dollars.

• Forgery: False Checks, Records, Certificates, Etc.—Pacific Coast Highway—between 3:25 and 3:32 p.m.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested John Francis Rosenberger on suspicion of of misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Israel Corona on suspicion of misdemanor assault.

• Arrest—Eight Street— Police arrested Angelique Olivia Castro on suspcion of misdemeanor DUI: alcohol/0.08 percent.

February 5

• Petty Theft From Buildings—748 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Total estimated loss: $28.

• Shoplifting of Less than $950 in Cash or Merchandise—Between 7 and 8:38 a.m.—Seal Beach Bouelvard—Total estimated loss: $13.

• Petty Theft—11:22 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—total estimated loss: $200.

• Commercial Burglary/Shoplifting—Seal Beach Boulevard—The crime appareently between 11:41 a.m. and 12:54 p.m., Feb. 3. The crime was reported Feb. 5. Total estimated loss: $2,347.

• Commercial Burglary, Not Shoplifting (No Forced Entry)—The crime apparently occurred between 10:44 and 10:45 p.m., Feb. 3. Total estimated loss: $2,250.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Electric Avenue—Police arrested Marline Annalie Lemus on suspicion of misdemeanor driving without license.

February 6

• Battery—2:21 p.m.—Old Ranch Parkway.

• Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure—Del Monte Drive—between 3:58 and 3:59 p.m.

February 7

• Car Burglary—11:44 a.m.—Del Monte Drive. Total estimated loss: $15.

• Possession, Etc., Of Bad Check, Etc.—Seal Beach Boulevard.

• Petty Theft, Bicycles—Kenwood Road—The crime apparently occurred between noon, Jan. 22, and 5 p.m., Feb. 7. Total estimated loss: $650.

• Arrest—First Street and Welcome Lane—Police arrested Rene Yohjan Delgadillo on suspicion of misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Kelsey Ann Oconnorgomez—on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Jonathan Manuel Lona on suspicion of felony attempt to commit Penal Code 496 (receiving Stolen Property) property.

• Arrest—Seal Beach boulevard—Police arrested Veronica Nadine Aragon on suspicion of midemeanor shoplifting less than $950 in cash or property.

February 8

• Misdemeanor Vandalism with Property Damange—8:28 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard Lampson Avenue—The propoprty apparently belonged to the city of Seal Beach.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Braden James Salat on suspicion of misdemanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Taylor Lauren Marino on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

