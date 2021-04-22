SBPD arrest Florida man for robbery

Seal Beach Police this week arrested a man after he reportedly used physical force to rob a female victim of payment for services rendered.

On Monday April 19, at approximately 5:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the College Park West regarding an alleged robbery that just occurred.

According to the female victim, the male subject solicited her services as a sex worker via an online website and they agreed upon a meeting location and price through text messages.

Upon arrival to the address in the city of Seal Beach, the female victim drove with the male subject a short distance away where he provided cash payment in exchange for services.

During the encounter, the male subject demanded the money be returned to him.

The female victim refused to return the money and the male subject physically assaulted her while he retrieved the cash from the vehicle. The male subject exited the vehicle and ran back to the residence. The female victim followed in her vehicle, ran into the residence, and woke up the residents inside to alert them of the assault. The resident walked the female victim outside and called the police.

Upon arrival of the police, the female victim was found to have minor visible injuries to her neck.

The male subject, who was a visitor and not a Seal Beach resident, was found inside the residence. Text messages confirmed the exchange between the victim and the male subject. The female victim declined medical attention.

The man was arrested on suspicion of one count of felony robbery. He was identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Sosa of Hialeah, Florida. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jorge Muniz at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1110 or jmuniz@sealbeachca.gov.