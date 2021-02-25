Briefing Room: store your firearms

SBPD has a few gun safety locks to give away; just ask

Hello again Seal Beach,

I recently received a question about the safe storage of firearms. This is a critically important question and one that I am happy to answer.

There are six basic gun safety rules:

1. Treat all guns as if they are ALWAYS loaded.

2. Keep the gun pointed in the safest direction possible.

3. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

4. Know your target, its surroundings, and what is behind it.

5. Know how to properly operate your gun.

6. Store your gun safely and securely.

The sixth rule is the one I will be discussing today.

It is always best to store your firearm and the ammunition separately. Use a California-secured firearms safety lock on the gun (we have a few of them at the PD to give away if you need one, just ask). Even with the gun locked, you should store the gun in a locked container for additional safety.

In California it is a misdemeanor or felony to keep a loaded firearm within any premises and a child under 18 years of age obtains and uses it, resulting in injury or death, or carries it to a public place. That is, unless you stored the firearm in a locked container or locked the firearm with a locking device to temporarily keep it from functioning. Firearm locking devices may include a trigger lock, barrel lock, or cable lock.

To transport a firearm in a car, the weapon must be unloaded, locked in the trunk or other locked in a container inside the vehicle, be apparent and not concealed in the car.

At the end of the day, nobody can ever be too safe around firearms. For more details about firearm safety and a list of California approved firearms locks, please visit the California Department of Justice website athttps://oag.ca.gov/firearms/tips.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach. Email them to me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov.