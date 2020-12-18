Seal Beach parking permit platform online

The city of Seal Beach has streamlined the  process to purchase and renew residential and guest parking permits.

The city will transition to a new online permit platform starting today, Thursday, Dec. 17. A link  to the  new online permit platform will  be  available at www.sealbeachca.gov or https://sealbeach.permitinfo.net.

In order to purchase a residential parking permit, or any of the  parking permits listed below, customers will  need to create a new account online, enter their vehicle registration information, verify their vehicle using real time DMV approval or upload relevant vehicle documentation, and submit a payment. Residential and guest permits will  both be  valid from February 1, 2021 through October 31,  2021.

The residential permit cost will  remain $20 each with the  updated permit effective dates of Feb. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31,  2021. Guest permits will  remain $30 each and will  transition to virtual permits only. The updated permit effective dates for  guest permits will  also be  February 1, 2021 through Oct. 31,  2021.

The following parking permits will  be  available on  the  new online platform on  Dec. 17:

• Residential

• Guest

• Beach (senior, resident, and non-resident)

• Merchant

• Contractor

For  those of you who need any further assistance with any online parking permit issues, please call  the  customer service department at 800-989-2058 or the  Seal Beach Police Parking Bureau at 562-799-4100 ext. 1119. Or  if you prefer to email us,  please do  so  at parking@sealbeachca.gov.

