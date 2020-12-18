Seal Beach parking permit platform online

The city of Seal Beach has streamlined the process to purchase and renew residential and guest parking permits.

The city will transition to a new online permit platform starting today, Thursday, Dec. 17. A link to the new online permit platform will be available at www.sealbeachca.gov or https://sealbeach.permitinfo.net.

In order to purchase a residential parking permit, or any of the parking permits listed below, customers will need to create a new account online, enter their vehicle registration information, verify their vehicle using real time DMV approval or upload relevant vehicle documentation, and submit a payment. Residential and guest permits will both be valid from February 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021.

The residential permit cost will remain $20 each with the updated permit effective dates of Feb. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021. Guest permits will remain $30 each and will transition to virtual permits only. The updated permit effective dates for guest permits will also be February 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021.

The following parking permits will be available on the new online platform on Dec. 17:

• Residential

• Guest

• Beach (senior, resident, and non-resident)

• Merchant

• Contractor

For those of you who need any further assistance with any online parking permit issues, please call the customer service department at 800-989-2058 or the Seal Beach Police Parking Bureau at 562-799-4100 ext. 1119. Or if you prefer to email us, please do so at parking@sealbeachca.gov.