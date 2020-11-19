Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on three detailed versions of the log and one summary version of the log, totaling 93 pages. The summary log provides no details about arrests. The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Space makes it impossible to include all incidents, crimes or arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

• Burglary (Priority 1)—6:30 a.m.—Crestview Avenue (The Hill)—The reporting person said an unknown suspect was in their home. The reporting person couldn’t tell the race of the man, who was described as 5 feet 5inches and wearing a black hoodie. He was carrying a flashlight. The reporting person found him in the hallway with a flashlight. The suspect was last seen at the back door. As of 6:33 a.m., the reporting person was out back looking for a suspect t. As of 6:33 a.m., the reporting person told police that they couldn’t hear a car. As of 6:34 a.m., police contacted the reporting person. Police checked the back yard. Police checked Bayside and Gum Grove Park. At 6:41 a.m., police checked on a garage on Bayside, but it checked out. Police closed the garage by 6:43 a.m. Police checked on a house under construction at Crestview. As of 7:18 a.m., police and the homeowner checked on a suspicious man at Gum Grove. As of 7:23 a.m., police redeployed the drone. Report taken.

• Transient (Priority 3)—8:06 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a man had an open container of vodka and was being aggressive toward customers. He was described as wearing a Joker mask. He was gone when police arrived.

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—1:06 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said her ATM card got stuck in the machine and she felt something, possibly a skimmer, on the machine. Police were unable to locate a device or skimmer.

• Hit and Run Property Damage (Priority 2)—4:36 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street (Old Town)—A car hit a tree and continued northbound on Pacific Coast Highway. As of 4:36 p.m., the reporting person sad the tree was in the roadway. The front windshield of the car was damaged. As of 4:39 p.m., police requested Public Works respond for the tree, which was described as 6 and 1/2 feet long. As of 5:03 p.m., Public Works had removed the tree. Report taken.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—11:02 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—the reporting person said there was a large group of people blocking the access lanes in the parking lot. They were not moving for cars. Police determined that more than 100 individuals were waiting for a location to open. The group was advised to stay out of the roadway.

• Transient (Priority 3)—2:29 p.m.—College Park Drive and Harvard Lane (College Park West)—The reporting person said a man was carrying a metal pole in his hands and talking to himself. Police were unable to locate the man in question.

• Possible DUI (Priority 2)—6:47 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street—The reporting person was in the parking lot and overheard an argument about a man being drunk and not driving. The reporting person described the car in question to the police. Patrol was unable to locate the car.

• Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—7:36 p.m.—Catalina Avenue (The Hill)—The reporting person heard music in the area. As of 7:57 p.m., police determined that the party was not out of control—just having fun.

• Petty Theft (Priority 2)—8:47 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said eight individuals ran in, took items from the location and left. They were all wearing hoodies and masks. The reporting person described two cars they may have been using. Police were unable to locate them.

• Disturbing Party (Priority 3)—9:38 p.m.—11th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person complained about a large party in the area with people drinking and playing loud music. As of 9:56 p.m., the party was shutting down for the night.

• Possible DUI (Priority 2)—11:33 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a car had been swerving for miles through Huntington Beach. As of 11:34 p.m., the car in question was going northbound in the right-hand lane of Pacific Coast Highway. As of 11:34 p.m., the car passed Main. Eventually, the car pulled in front of a residence. As of 11:36 p.m., the car was reportedly steaming. The driver got out of the car, walked up to the house. As of 11:37 p.m., the driver was back outside the car. The reporting person was no longer in the area. As of 11:40 p.m., police contacted the car and driver in question. As of 11:51 p.m., the driver was waiting for a ride.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

• Vandalism Report (Priority 3)—10:55 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Someone shot a hole in the window of the business. The reporting person didn’t know if the weapon used was a BB gun or a firearm. It turned out that a BB gun was fired at the window overnight. Cost to repair unknown. No suspect information. Report taken.

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—11:22 a.m.—Fifth Street (Old Town)—The reporting person’s car was burglarized during the night. Loss: registration information. Report taken.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—2:11 p.m.—Bolsa Avenue and balboa Drive—Police received a report of a woman with a child holding a sign. The log did not report what the sign said. As of 2:13 p.m., the woman declined assistance.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Juan Secudino-Martinez on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft from a car.

• Arrest—Water Street and Harbor Boulevard (in Anaheim—Seal Beach Police arrested Karrie Ann Sartin on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled narcotic substance.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and North Gate Road—Police arrested Arthur Vega on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.