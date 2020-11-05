Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on eight detailed versions of the log and one summary version of the log, totaling 271 pages. This week’s log also includes unused material from last week. The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Space makes it impossible to include all crimes and arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

• Transient (Priority 3)—6:24 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—The reporting person said a transient person was sleeping in the middle of the parking lot. The transient person was gone when police arrived.

• Disturbing Person (Priority 2)—8:09 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—An individual was outside, petitioning for signatures. The reporting person was advised by management they don’t want them there. The reporting person asked them to leave and they refused, saying they had a right to be there. As of 8:40 a.m., police determined that this was an ongoing issue. The individual was petitioning for signatures on public property and was not creating a disturbance. Police contacted security and advised that the individual had a right to collect signatures.

• Disturbing Person (Priority 2)—2: p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person, relaying second-hand information, said a man was yelling at people. The reporting person said it looked like he would pass out. As of 2:13 p.m., police contacted the man and interviewed him in the field.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

• Parking Complaint (Priority 4)—9:54 a.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The reporting person said a moving truck was blocking the alley that backs up to Fourth Street. As of 9:59 a.m., police counseled the truck driver. They stated they would be done in approximately one hour. Police determined there was no hazard. There were other ways around and the truck was only blocking half of the alley.

• Suspicious Property (Priority 3)—1:14 p.m.—Dogwood Avenue (College Park East)—The reporting person bought a table three years ago. The reporting person’s kids found a gun wedged into the table while they were playing. The reporting person advised the gun was dirty and unloaded. As of 1:44 p.m., police found that the gun appeared to be a replica. The reporting person later remembered that a friend used the residence for a movie set and may have left it behind. Report taken.

• Extra Patrol Check Requested (Priority 4)—2:18 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person was concerned because a man was walking in the area with a knife on his person. The knife was sticking out of a pocket. As of 2:21 p.m., the reporting person expressed concern that the man would hurt someone. He was not causing a disturbance. As of 2:39 p.m., police determined no further law enforcement services were required. The man had a pocketknife. No crime had occurred.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

• Extra Patrol Check Requested (Priority 4)—11:48 a.m.—Dolphin Avenue and Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person requested extra patrol checks for stop sign violations. The reporting person said there had been a lot of violators in the past few days and a lot of pedestrians were being endangered.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

• Extra Patrol Checks Requested (Priority 4)—12:19 p.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man was lying on a sleeping bag near the ballot box. The reporting person said he looked intimidating to older ladies dropping off their ballots. The reporting person said the man was there regularly and would like extra patrol checks of the area. When police arrived, they found him lying on the steps of the library. He was not causing a disturbance and was not in violation of any law. He said he had not spoken to anyone who might have dropped off ballots at the drop box and did not intend to do so. Log item.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

• Brandishing a Weapon (Priority 1)—9:10 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man pulled out a knife with a 4- to 6-inch blade. According to the reporting person, he might have been a transient and was possibly under the influence. As of 9:23 a.m., the information was relayed to Lifeguards. Police checked the beach area. As of 9:42 a.m., police were unable to locate the suspect. Report taken.

• Baby Locked in Car (Priority 2)—10:07 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—Two babies, ages 2 and 1 years old, were locked inside. As of 10:12 a.m., medics were notified. As of 10:14 a.m., Automotive Excellence was en route. As of 10:21, Automotive Excellence had opened the car door. The children were OK.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

• Assault With a Deadly Weapon Report (Priority 2)—2:05 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street—Crime report issued for assault with a deadly weapon during protest. There was no further information in the log entry. Incident #201003533.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

• Graffiti Vandalism (Priority 3)—2:35 p.m.—Tulip Street and Lampson Avenue (College Park East)—The reporting person said there was blue spray paint on a utility box that belonged to the city. As of 3:31 p.m., a message was sent to Public Works.

• Fireworks (Priority 4)—7:16 p.m.—Marina Drive (Bridgeport)—The reporting person heard someone setting off fireworks, possibly near the tennis courts. Police were unable to locate any fireworks.

• Disturbing Juveniles (Priority 3)—8:02 p.m.—Marina Drive (Bridgeport)—The reporting person said juveniles were lighting fireworks.

They were last seen at the basketball court. (It is not known if this reporting person was the same person who made the fireworks report at 7:16 p.m.) According to the log, as of 8:13 p.m., juveniles advised police that the individual lighting fireworks had left the area. Assisted.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—5:30 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—The reporting person said a truck in the parking lot (but not in a parking space) was running and the driver appeared to be slumped over. As of 5:41 a.m., medics were notified. As of 5: 42 a.m., the reporting person advised he looked like he was not conscious.

As of 5:47 a.m., no further police services were required. An elderly man had fallen asleep at the wheel. Checks.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

• Arrest—Myra Avenue (in Cypress)—Seal Beach Police arrested Luis Fernando Vera on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism: property damage.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

• Arrest—Westminster and Kitts Highway—Police arrested Salvador Gonzales on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

• Arrested—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Nicolas Scott Mills on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Apollo Drive—Police arrested Steven Hai Ha on suspicion of felony grand theft from buildings.

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Island View—Police arrested Bao Nhan Dinh on suspicion of felony possession/purchase for sale of narcotic/controlled substance.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

• Arrest—Marina Drive and First Street—Police arrested Frank Joseph Higley on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.