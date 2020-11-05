SBPD arrests hit and run suspect after brief pursuit

Police arrested a hit and run suspect after reportedly leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit which ended in a Seal Beach neighborhood.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, just after 9 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department responded to the area of Westminster Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard regarding a hit and run traffic collision which had just occurred in the neighboring city of Westminster.

The victim called the Seal Beach Police Department after the suspect rear ended her vehicle just outside of Seal Beach city limits. The suspect refused to remain at the collision and fled the scene in his vehicle at a high rate of speed. The victim followed the suspect in her vehicle and called 9-1-1 as they entered into Seal Beach.

Officers responded to the area and quickly located the victim and suspect vehicle at the intersection of Island Village Drive and Westminster Avenue. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect failed to yield, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect drove into a Seal Beach neighborhood with only one entrance and exit. With nowhere else to run, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident near the area of First Street and Welcome Lane. Neither the victim nor the suspect were injured.

The suspect driver was identified as Eric Wilkinson, age 65, of Seal Beach. He was arrested on suspicion of evading, driving under the influence, hit and run, and driving with a suspended license. Wilkinson also had an outstanding $100,000 Los Angeles County warrant for his arrest. He was later transported to the Los Angeles County Jail for booking.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective J. Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109 or jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.