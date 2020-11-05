Sunset Beach launches inaugural ‘Dog’ Mayor Contest Fundraiser

Sunset Beach is having its first inaugural Honorary “Dog Mayor” Contest to raise much-needed funds for the Community Association. Because of the pandemic, many fundraising events had to be cancelled this year.

Five locals have registered their dogs, including “Bloodhound Phil,” the current association president’s dog. The winner, which will come from those already entered, will be selected at a 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3, meeting. The goal is to have the dog and master at all future Sunset Beach events as well as ride in the famous, Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade.

The winning “Dog Mayor” also will have its photo and name permanently displayed in the Nobles Family Center on 12th Street.

Former Association President Mike Van Voorhis came up with the idea after visiting the San Juan Islands in Washington, where the town of Eastsound had a canine honorary mayor’s election fundraiser.

Melesssa (yes there are three “sss” in her name) Austin, a Sunset Beach resident and Posh Pooch business owner, loves the idea: “It’s a super cute idea since it’s such a dog-friendly little town.”

To learn more about Sunset Beach, visit: http://www.sunsetbeachca.org.