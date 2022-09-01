County & City Honor Iconic Seal Beach Water Tower

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do and Seal Beach Mayor Joe Kalmick recently honored the Iconic Seal Beach Water Tower & its new owners, Historic Preservationists, Dr. Gregg and Mary DeNicola, in a special ceremony at the Anderson Street landmark next to Surfside.

“The DeNicolas have pledged to make this tower available to the public, who can vacation there and experience a unique piece of Orange County History,” said Supervisor Do, who presented a Proclamation. “The original tower was built in the 19th Century to service steam engines. It later provided water for area residents and in the 1980s was in danger of being removed. But a ‘Save Our Water Tower’ campaign saved it and it was bought independently and transformed into one of the most unique residences in the world.”

“The DeNicolas, the fourth owners, will be good stewards of this wonderful gateway to Seal Beach,” said Mayor Kalmick.

“They recognize the importance of maintaining this stunning, memorable structure,” said Seal Beach Artist Bill Anderson, whose watercolor of the tower hangs inside. “It’s wonderful they’re helping keep local history alive.”

“We think of it as a treasure, worth preserving,” said Mary DeNicola. “That’s the primary reason we purchased it. The 360-degree view from the top level is absolutely incredible. You can see the ocean, Catalina, Los Angeles, the Queen Mary & Long Beach, mountains and so much more. We love being here and look forward to sharing the unique experience.”

Gregg DeNicola has been a doctor for more than 35 years and his wife is a Nurse Practitioner. They own Caduceus Medical Group and Pretty Darn Quick Urgent Care Centers throughout Orange County.

