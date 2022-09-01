Organic waste recycling update for Seal Beach

A reader recently asked for information about when composting might begin in Seal Beach. The state government has mandated the recycling of organic waste by both businesses and individuals.

In a Wednesday, Aug. 24, email, Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos wrote:

“The City is currently in negotiations with Republic Service regarding SB 1383 rates.”

Senate Bill 1383 mandates goal of reducing organic waste by 75% by 2025 and beyond, according to CalRecycle.

The state government can impose significant fines on communities that don’t comply.

“Once a tentative agreement is achieved between the two parties, the proposed SB 1383 rates will be presented to Council for consideration along with the implementation schedule for organic waste processing,” Gallegos wrote.

Virtual meetings

The Sun on Aug. 30 asked City Manager Jill Ingram when Seal Beach would return to in-person meetings.

She replied: “assuming the number of positive [COVID] cases and related staffing impacts continues to trend downward, we anticipate returning to in-person public meetings in September.”

Ingram also reports that the strategic planning meeting 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, will be held in-person and the audio will be uploaded to the city website afterward. The meeting will be held at Fire Station 48 at 3131 N Gate Rd.

The Long Beach City Council resumed holding in-person meetings in March. Huntington Beach government meetings have been in person for months. The Los Alamitos City Council has been holding in-person meetings for about six months. The Avalon City Council has been holding hybrid meetings, which allow participants to join the meeting virtually. At the most recent Avalon council meeting, only the city attorney participated virtually.

California Coastal Commission

The California Coastal Commission agenda for Wednesday, September 7, includes a request by Nerja Investments, LLC, to build a two-story, four-unit apartment building at at 247 Seal Beach Blvd. The line is currently empty. “The lot was formerly part of a rail right-of-way that extends from Electric Avenue Median Park, diagonally through a residential neighborhood, to the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach,” according to the commission staff report.

Coastal staff is recommending approval. The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. It is not known precisely when the Seal Beach item will be discussed. It is likely that a decision will be made and announced after the Sun’s editorial deadline.

