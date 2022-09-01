Los Al girls volleyball off to best start in two years

Los Alamitos girls volleyball coach Dave Huber is entering his 18th year with the Los AL program, after graduating from CSULB with a BA in Human Development and a MA in Education, and playing volleyball at CSULB. Huber has taken the girls volleyball team to countless wins, including 2009 CIF D1 State Finals, 2010 CIF D1 State Semifinals, 2012 & 2013 CIF-SS 1AA Championship titles.

The 2022-2023 Lady Griffins are off to their best start in two years, as the team has faced four non-conference opponents – defeating St. Joseph’s, Millikan, and Wilson in an impressive three-set sweep. The Griffins were nudged out of a perfect start in a four-set thriller falling to San Clemente this match up was so close that everyone in the gym was standing most of the final set.

If you have not experienced a Griffin Home Match you are missing what High School Sports is all about.

The Lady Griffins are on the road this week to face off against Palos Verde High School (Tues.) and against J. Serra today, in the Trinity/Sunset battle at Mater Dei High.

Scores:

Los AL v. St. Josephs

25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11

Los AL v. Millikan

25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19

Los AL v. Wilson

25-16, 25-13, 25-23

Los AL v. San Clemente

25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 23-25

Stat Leaders after the first 4 matches

Kills – Outside Hitters

Ashley Repetti 47

Kaia Herweg 39

Chase Koepke 39

Kills – Middle Blockers

Anna Sanzaro 17

Taylor Hofland 13

Digs

Kylie Jenkins 43

Kaia Herweg 38

Sydney May 31

Aces

Sydney May 16

Kaia Herweg 7

Ava Kelly 5

