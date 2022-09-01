Los Al girls volleyball off to best start in two years

Los Alamitos girls volleyball coach Dave Huber is entering his 18th year with the Los AL program, after graduating from CSULB with a BA in Human Development and a MA in Education, and playing volleyball at CSULB. Huber has taken the girls volleyball team to countless wins, including 2009 CIF D1 State Finals, 2010 CIF D1 State Semifinals, 2012 & 2013 CIF-SS 1AA Championship titles.
The 2022-2023 Lady Griffins are off to their best start in two years, as the team has faced four non-conference opponents – defeating St. Joseph’s, Millikan, and Wilson in an impressive three-set sweep. The Griffins were nudged out of a perfect start in a four-set thriller falling to San Clemente this match up was so close that everyone in the gym was standing most of the final set.
If you have not experienced a Griffin Home Match you are missing what High School Sports is all about.
The Lady Griffins are on the road this week to face off against Palos Verde High School (Tues.) and against J. Serra today, in the Trinity/Sunset battle at Mater Dei High.
Scores:
Los AL v. St. Josephs
25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11
Los AL v. Millikan
25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19
Los AL v. Wilson
25-16, 25-13, 25-23
Los AL v. San Clemente
25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 23-25
Stat Leaders after the first 4 matches
Kills – Outside Hitters
Ashley Repetti 47
Kaia Herweg 39
Chase Koepke 39
Kills – Middle Blockers
Anna Sanzaro 17
Taylor Hofland 13
Digs
Kylie Jenkins 43
Kaia Herweg 38
Sydney May 31
Aces
Sydney May 16
Kaia Herweg 7
Ava Kelly 5