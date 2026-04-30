SB accepts Homeland Security grant

The City Council on April 27 unanimously agreed to accept funds from the Fiscal Year 2023 Homeland Security Grant Program. (2023 was the year specified in the staff report.) The council authorized City Manager Patrick Gallegos to make it happen. The staff report did not specify the amount of money or the property in question.

There was no discussion of this item. The Homeland Security Grant was a Consent Calendar item. The council doesn’t talk about consent items unless a council member pulls one individual discussion. Nothing was pulled this week.

Background

“The Federal Homeland Security Appropriations Act provides funding to address the needs of high-risk urban areas for planning, equipment/services, training, and exercises through the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP),” according to the staff report prepared by Seal Beach Police Sgt. Brian Gray, Emergency Services coordinator.

“Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security) is funding efforts nationally to combat terrorism and respond to emergencies and hazards,” Gray wrote.

“The City of Seal Beach (City) is located in the County of Orange and the Anaheim/Santa Ana Urban Area and is eligible to receive financial assistance in the form of funds, equipment, technology and services, through Homeland Security sub-grants from the County of Orange,” Gray wrote.

“In order to facilitate the transfer of Homeland Security Grant funds, the City must enter into agreements with the County of Orange. The City Manager must be designated by resolution to execute on behalf of the City of Seal Beach to obtain grant funds through the Homeland Security Grant Program. The Department of Homeland Security is funding efforts nationally to combat terrorism and respond to emergencies and hazards. In order to receive the funds, entities must cooperate with the grant requirements and have a designated signer of record,” Gray wrote.

“This agreement allows the City to receive the funds and equipment as provided by the grant,” Gray wrote.