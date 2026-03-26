Council ratifies Business First committee appointments

On Monday, March 23, the City Council ratified the council member’s appointments to the Citizen-Council Olympic Advisory Ad- Hoc Committee Business First Advisory Ad-Hoc Committee. The vote was unanimous. The date of the first meeting has not yet been announced.

This was originally a Consent Calendar item but was pulled for separate consideration. There was no council debate or discussion. District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau asked the members of the Olympic Advisory Ad-Hoc Committee and then the Business First Committee to stand up.

The creation of the committee was part of the 2025 Strategic Planning meeting. The committee will focus on the Main Street area.

(See City to launch Business First initiative)

The committee members are:

• Kori DeLeon, appointed by District One Council Member Joe Kalmick. DeLeon, of RTI Insurance on Main Street, is a past president of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

• Peter Magalhaes, appointed by District Four Councilwoman Patty Senecal. Magalhaes is a member of the Chamber of Commerce board of directors and worked on the Farmers Market project which started Friday, March 20.

• Woody Woodruff, appointed by District Five Councilman Nathan Steele. Woodruff, of W Woodruff Hair Design, is a Main Street business and property owner as well as past member of the Parking Commission. The Parking Commission no longer exists.

• Steven Riggs, appointed by District Two Councilman Ben Wong. Riggs, according to his volunteer application, has more than 45 years of experience as an executive in financial services. He served as treasurer on the Surfrider Foundation board, according to his commission application.

• Rosie Ritchie, appointed by District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau. Ritchie is the owner of The Beach House Restaurant on First Street. She has worked in real estate and, according to the letter she attached to her commission application, she is familiar with permitting and regulatory processes.

Council members on the committee:

• Kalmick and Wong. Kalmick’s district includes the Main Street area. Wong’s district includes College Park West, the Shops at Rossmoor Center (which is in Seal Beach), and Leisure World.