CIF Southern Section and State Champions



The Los Alamitos High boys soccer team capped a magical playoff run with a 1-0 win over Watsonville in the first ever CIF Division 3 State Championship tournament. Carter Coleman scored the only goal in the second half, and the Griffin defense made it stand up with the fifth shutout in seven playoff games for Los Alamitos. The Griffins won the CIF Southern Section Championship via forfeit, when Calabasas discovered it had used an ineligible player. Los Al had posted three shutouts in four wins, en route to the championship game. The players are (in roster No. order) Aidan Hernandez, Zachary Bambadji, Luke Aguirre, Landon Murr, Luke Kurata, Adrian Hernandez, Jayden Bautista, Ethan Phung, Grant Fedre, Cyrus Rastegar, Mateo Samblotte, Aiden Phan, Cooper Coleman, Kyle Ainslie, Connor Gonzalez, Nicolas Tangarife, Matteo De Lorenzo, Carter Coleman, Jacob Manning, Anthony Pulido, Parker Gill, Nicholas Makieil, Luciano Ingrao, Maximus Phan, Rumi Rastegar and Noah Shyres. Head Coach is Donovan Martinez, with assistants; Hector Holguin, Jacob Herrera, Kaden Falsken and Mario Araujo.