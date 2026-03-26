2026 Run Seal Beach 5K/10K street closures

Naval Weapons Station is not available for this year’s 10K

On Saturday, March 28, the 52nd annual Run Seal Beach 5K/10K will take place in the Old Town and surrounding areas of Seal Beach.

Run Seal Beach is a long-standing community tradition that brings together runners, walkers, families, volunteers, and supporters for a day of movement, fun, and giving back. The event donates 100% of proceeds to local nonprofit organizations that support fitness and recreation in the Seal Beach community.

Registration remains open for the 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and Kids Fun Run. For event details, updated course information, and registration, visit runsealbeach.com.

Course update

Run Seal Beach has announced an update to the 10K course for its Saturday, March 28, event. (See the map on page 2.) Due to current operational needs, the Navy base will not be available for this year’s 10K route.

The updated 10K course will now be run as two laps of a 5K- style loop and is not the same as the current 5K event route.

Registered 10K participants will receive a separate email with options and instructions. Participants can also view the updated course map at runsealbeach.com. On race day, 10K participants can expect clear signage at the lap split, along with volunteers, course marshals, cones, and markings to help keep runners on route.

Street Closures

As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, the following streets will be closed to ensure runner safety:

• 4 to 11 a.m.:

—Marina Bridge to and from Long Beach to Seal Beach)

—Marina Drive from Electric to First Street

—First Street from Welcome Lane to Ocean Place

• 6:45 to 11 a.m.

—First Street from Ocean Place to Ocean Avenue

—Ocean Avenue from First Street to 10th Street

—Marina Drive – from 1st Street to 5th Street

• 7 to 11 a.m.

—Ocean Avenue from 10th Street to Electric

—Seal Beach Boulevard from Electric to Pacific Coast Highway

• 7:15 to 11 a.m.

—Electric Avenue North and Southside from Seal Beach Boulevard to Marina Drive

There will be no parking on the streets listed above. Vehicles along the racecourse may not be moved from closed streets during the race hours of 7-11 a.m. Please note that all times are approximate and roadway openings may be delayed.

These times are conservative in the name of setting expectations as well as simplifying the communication.

For more information, visit runsealbeach.com.