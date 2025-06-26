The end of an era in Seal Beach

On Thursday June 19th, family and close friends gathered at the First Methodist Church (10th Street) to honor and say good-bye to Virginia Haley, the beloved matriarch of Seal Beach. Virginia passed away on May 24th. having celebrated her 108th birthday in March, and one year to the date that she lost her cherished daughter-in-law Jeanette Haley.

Webster’s defines a Matriarch as: “A woman who is the head of a family or tribe. A woman who is powerful within a family or organization.” As such, Virginia not only fits the description – she defined it. As a 103-year resident of Seal Beach, she holds the distinction of being the longest-living resident in the city’s history. In this, our city’s 110th year since incorporation, it’s only fitting to honor the woman who lived through—and helped shape—so much of its story.

Virginia was five years old when her family set out from Kinsley, Kansas, in a Ford Model T bound for California. Rather than staying in motels they simply pulled up for the night, lowered the shades on the car and slept. Her father, a builder-plasterer, saw opportunity in Southern California and, after arriving, chose Seal Beach as their new home. He built their first house himself, nestled between 15th and 16th Streets—a home that still stands today.

From a young age, Virginia had a love of dancing, a passion nurtured by her brother, an accomplished dancer. Together, their family would frequent the bustling dance halls of Long Beach, where big bands reigned supreme. It was at one of these dances that she met Francis “Jack” Haley, a career Navy man who would become her husband. Virginia left school at 17 to marry Jack in 1934 and followed him across the country during his service. No matter where life took them, they always returned to Seal Beach.

Jack was in Pearl Harbor aboard the U.S.S. Nevada the day it was bombed. For nearly three agonizing weeks, Virginia didn’t know if he had survived—until she spotted him in a Life magazine photo, leading recovery efforts. That copy of Life, dated January 5, 1942, remained among her most treasured keepsakes.

Virginia Haley In front of her home on 17th Street (year unknown).

Despite describing herself as “just a housewife”, Virginia led a life filled with purpose and impact. She and Jack raised four children—two boys and two girls. Frustrated with the limited roles available to younger women in civic life, she co-founded the Seal Beach Junior Women’s Club. Although its charter set a maximum age of 25, the women continued to raise it so they could stay involved together. Virginia also served as a dedicated PTA leader, helped found the Santiago Girl Scout Council and played a key role in erecting the Anaheim Landing Historical Monument in 1956. She traveled across the country performing with the Daughters of the Nile Fanciful Fans, a women’s organization affiliated with Shriners Hospital.

Virginia’s family became synonymous with Seal Beach—civic leaders, championship surfers, and restaurateurs. Captain Jack’s, the family-owned restaurant in Sunset Beach, celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Virginia’s father served on the City Council from 1926 to 1930 and was honored with a city proclamation upon his passing. Virginia herself received the same recognition by Mayor Landau at the Council meeting on June 23.

Her faith was her foundation. As a lifelong, devoted member of the Seal Beach Methodist Church, her service and volunteer efforts to her church never wavered.

Virginia was a living witness to the unfolding history of our city. Her memory is a time capsule of Seal Beach. Some of the amazing memories of Virginia:

• She attended Seal Beach Grammar School, long before Zoeter was ever built. Mr. McGaugh was a teacher at the time.

• She played “Kick the Can” down the middle of Main Street. Her eyes light up when she talks about what it was like to ride the roller coaster at the Joy Zone and dance at Jewel Café.

• Her memories of Old Town were vivid, from the gambling halls and seedier places, to those like the early silent movie hall which stood where Hennessey’s is today. All this before the Bay Theatre and the “talkies” were ever dreamed of.

• She would ride the Red Car and the Trolley to Long Beach to shop at the Kress Store or to swim at the YWCA.

• She witnessed the St. Patrick’s Day riot on Main Street in 1973, protest riots where a SWAT team was called in.

• She cruised the streets in her signature red Cadillac, always dressed impeccably, and as often in red herself.

• At 100 she passed her DMV driving test—then promptly decided to retire her keys.

She saw the city rebuild its pier many times and preserve its greenbelt, and when asked what her favorite memory was, she would simply smile and say, “All of it.” Virginia wouldn’t have traded a single day here for anywhere else in the world and when asked about the secret to her longevity, she insisted there was none. But those who knew her saw it: she lived each day with the wisdom of the Serenity Prayer and the quiet belief that something extraordinary could happen at any moment—something she didn’t want to miss. That hopeful spirit carried her through more than a century of life, a philosophy that we could all learn from.

Virginia now rests at Westminster Memorial Park beside her beloved husband, Jack, and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Tonya and Cindy; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Jack and Mike; and three grandchildren.

I simply cannot do her many memories and stories justice in this space, but want the readers to know what an amazing women Virginia was and the legacy she and her family hold for our community. Seal Beach will never see another like Virginia Haley. She gave us her love, her leadership and her stories – and left behind a legacy we will honor for generations to come.

Thank you, Virginia, for 103 years of memories. You will always be the heart of Seal Beach. Rest in peace.