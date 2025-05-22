Street lighting levy hearing set for Monday, June 9

The City Council unanimously set the date for the public hearing for the annual street lighting levy.

The hearing was scheduled for June 9.

Background

“The assessment for each parcel of property in the district is based upon the benefit derived from street lighting. Total estimated costs for providing street lighting for 2025-2026 are $266,500, which includes utility costs of $257,000 and assessment engineer costs of $9,500. The Reserve Fund is estimated to be $0.00 as of June 30, 2026,” according to the staff report by Finance Director Barbara Arenado.

“In order to cover the estimated Fiscal Year 2025-2026 expenditures of $266,500, total revenues required are $140,988 in assessments plus a General Fund contribution of $125,512,” Arenado wrote.

• According to Arenado’s report, single family homes in College Park East, College Park West, the Hill, and the Cove area will be assessed $21.86 in fiscal year 2025-26.

• Single family homes in Old Town will be assessed $11.26 in fiscal year 2025-26.

• Leisure World condominiums will be assessed $1.21 in fiscal year 2025-26.

• Surfside homes will be assessed $4.15 in fiscal year 2025-26.

The assessments were the same in fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25.