Council OKs purchase of police dispatch terminals

The City Council this week unanimously authorized staff to buy new dispatch terminals for Seal Beach Police patrol cars. The cost: $107,280. The source of the money: SBPD asset forfeiture funds.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

“The Seal Beach Police Department relies on Mobile Dispatch Terminals (MDTs) in safety patrol vehicles for daily operations,” according to the staff report prepared by Operations Bureau Captain Michael Ezroj.

“These rugged computer systems serve as a critical link between officers and the dispatch center, enabling access to essential law enforcement tools. Officers use MDTs to receive calls, check criminal records, review court cases, issue citations, and respond to incidents efficiently. However, the current MDT equipment has been in service for over six years and has reached the end of its useful life. Replacement parts are scarce, and outdated hardware limits access to vital databases, making system management increasingly difficult. To ensure officers can operate effectively, updated MDTs and supporting technology are necessary,” Ezroj wrote.

“To address these needs, asset forfeiture funds will be used to purchase replacement MDT equipment, which includes Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 laptops, which are the only compatible units that meet the department’s operational requirements,” Ezroj wrote.

“Additional components include Havis docks for secure mounting, GPS pucks for real-time vehicle tracking, docking arms for stability, Cradle point routers for reliable internet connectivity, and NetMotion software for secure data transmission,” Ezroj wrote.

“Upgrading these critical systems will enhance officer safety, improve operational efficiency, and ensure uninterrupted access to essential law enforcement resources.

“As the patrol fleet is comprised of various makes and models, the docking arms inside each vehicle will require unique and individualized repairs. The final part prices will vary depending on the needs of each vehicle as it is upfitted. Staff requests that $38,629.09 be allocated for this expenditure. The costs for the total project with upfitting are projected to not-to-exceed the amount of $107,280. As the necessary parts for each vehicle will not be known until installation begins, staff request authorization to execute and purchase any remaining parts necessary to complete the MDT project for proper installation and configuration, with total miscellaneous parts or upfitting costs not-to-exceed the amount of $38,629.09,” Ezroj wrote.