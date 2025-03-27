Seal Beach City Council receives and files 2024 General Plan Annual Progress Report

The City Council on Monday, March 24, received and filed the 2024 General Plan Annual Progress Report.

The council authorized staff to submit the report to the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation.

The vote was unanimous.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

“While State law requires an annual report on the City’s progress implementing its General Plan, the primary purpose of the Annual Progress Report (APR) is to demonstrate progress on the Housing Element, which defines the City’s strategy to plan for existing and projected housing demand, identify adequate sites to accommodate the City’s allocated share of regional housing needs, and analyze local policies, regulations and requirements that have the potential to constrain development of housing for all income levels,” according to the staff report prepared by Planning Manager Shaun Temple.

According to the report, Seal Beach built four new housing units.

“The limited net new development is not unusual for Seal Beach, as documented in past annual reports. However, the lack of historical production does mean the City is subject to Government Code Section 65913.4, which institutes a streamlined approval process for certain types of housing developments. Under the statutory definition of a streamlined review, the City is limited in design review, parking requirements, and timelines,” Temple wrote.