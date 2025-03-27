City Council OKs budget amendment to buy replacement police vehicles and backhoe

The council on March 24 unanimously approved a budget amendment to buy replacement vehicles and heavy equipment. The money was allocated from the Vehicle Replacement Fund, according to a staff report. The total cost: $47,235.97.

This was originally a Consent Calendar item, but District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau pulled the item for separate consideration.

Discussion

Public Works Director Iris Lee said the item before the council was to buy three police interceptors and one backhoe. Lee said the purchase was consistent with city’s fleet plan. “The staff report notes that there is one unit that was intended for the Marine Safety department however we were notified by a dealership that they are no longer able to honor that price,” Lee said.

“The information was made available to us late Thursday after the agenda was published so it’s not reflected in the staff report before you tonight,” Lee said.

“As such, staff is recommending the purchase of three police interceptors and one backhoe through the source cooperative purchasing agreement,” Lee said.

She said staff was working on getting a new Marine Safety vehicle. Lee said staff would return to the council for consideration of that item.

District Two Councilman Ben Wong asked about the equipment that would go along with purchasing the police interceptors. Lee said that was part of the “upfitting” cost that was embedded in the staff report.

Landau asked if that was Item H, which was a Consent Calendar item to buy dispatch terminals for SBPD patrol cars.

Lee said that was a component of it. She then listed some of the upgrades required for police vehicles.

District Five Councilman Nathan Steele said: “Where is the money coming from to pay for these vehicles?”

Lee said the majority of the money was coming from the revitalization fund and some of the money would come from insurance proceeds from prior vehicle claims. Other sources cited in the written staff report include the vehicles fund and federal asset forfeiture funds.

Wong asked how Seal Beach goes about liquidating vehicles.

According to Lee, the vehicles are sold through general auctions.

Background

“On January 27, 2025, a Fleet Modernization Analysis Report (Report) was presented to City Council providing a comprehensive fleet modernization strategy and criteria for the prioritization of unit replacement to increase efficiency and reduction of costs over the lifecycle of the unit, according to the staff report by Sean C. Low, deputy Public Works director for maintenance/utilities.

“Based on the Report’s criteria, Police Pursuit Vehicle Units #4102 and #4103 are recommended for replacement,” Low wrote.

“On January 19, 2025, Police Pursuit Vehicle #4106 was involved in a traffic

collision, resulting in the appraisal report deeming the vehicle out of commission and a total loss,” Low wrote.

“Public Works Equipment Unit #76 is designated for replacement under the Report’s replacement criteria. Since 2009, this unit is the primary backhoe/loader for the Public Works Maintenance Division. It has been continuously used for beach maintenance, trash mitigation, and equipment augmentation. Numerous repairs have been made to the unit to keep it in running condition, but it is well past its useful life. Unit #76’s current service life at 16 years exceeds the 12-year service life replacement interval for heavy equipment,” Low wrote.

“Marine Safety Unit #5140 is also identified in the Report for vehicle replacement. Unit #5140 exceeds the Report’s suggested vehicle age replacement of 4 years, Marine Safety vehicles are more susceptible to corrosion and early deterioration due to their operational environment. Repairs have been made to the unit to keep it in running condition, but it is well past its useful life,” Low wrote.

City staff got quotes for replacements through Sourcewell, according to Low’s report.

The city code allows an exception to competitive bidding through a cooperative purchase program, according to Low’s report. The city has such a program with Sourcewell.

“Pricing under cooperative purchasing programs is competitively solicited and generally ensures best pricing by leveraging the volume of participating members region and/or nationwide,” Low wrote.