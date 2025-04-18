Council OKs Marine Safety vehicle purchase

By Charles M. Kelly

The Seal Beach City Council on Monday, April 14 unanimously approved staff request to purchase a Marine Safety vehicle. The cost: $51,829.29, according to the staff report.

The council also approved a budget amendment for that amount.

If this seems familiar, it should. The council approved the purchase of a replacement for Marine Safety unit #5140, as well as three police pursuit cars and a backhoe on March 24.

However, the vendor could not honor the price for the Marine Safety replacement vehicle due to an error in a price quote, according to the staff report prepared by Deputy Public Works Director Sean C. Low, of Maintenance/Utilities.

“Staff resolicited for an updated Unit #5140 replacement quote through Sourcewell Master Vehicle Contract #091521-NAF, as permitted by City of Seal Beach Municipal Code Section 3.20.025(D), for a total cost of $51,829.29,” Low wrote.

“The Municipal Code provides for an exemption from the City’s competitive bidding requirements for purchases made through a cooperative purchase program. Pricing under cooperative purchasing programs is competitively solicited and generally ensures best pricing by leveraging the volume of participating members region and/or nationwide,” Low wrote.

“The vehicle cost will be funded from the Revitalization Project BG2401 and the Vehicle Fund 601 through Tidelands. Any unspent funds will be returned to the original funding source,” Low wrote.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. None of the items were pulled any items from the Consent Calendar.