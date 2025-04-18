Griffin T&F athletes make statement at invitational  

Los Alamitos High track and field team members had some strong efforts at the Arcadia Invitational over the weekend, a meet that draws athletes from around the country and is known for the place national records are set.

Devin Bragg won the boys 200 meter dash in the seeded race. Bragg jumped out to a fast start and had the lead by the end of the turn. He turned on the speed down the stretch, and pulled away by several feet by the time he crossed the finish line at 21.11 seconds.

The Los Al boys 4×200 meter relay team took second in the Rated division race. The team, comprised of Damani Miller, James Bishop, Taedon Rogers and Michael Donvito won their heat and finished second in the scoring behind the team from Mira Costa.

Senior pole vaulter Olivia Bettinger finished second in the Invitational Division pole vault. She tied Paige Echsner with a vault of 12 feet, 11 inches, but Echsner needed fewer attempts, so was awarded first place by virtue of attempts. The vault of 12’11” was a new school record for Bettinger.

Clarification: An April 3 story in the Sun stated that Bettinger tied with Sydni Harden of Dana Hills with a vault of 12’4.” However, the scoring was revised, with Bettinger getting first place, based on attempts needed.

The Arcadia Invitational was an invitational, with top qualifying student-athletes competing. The Griffin track team has a dual meet against Corona del Mar, today at 2 p.m. at Newport Harbor High and will compete in Surf League preliminaries, on April 29 at Newport Harbor High, after spring break. Surf League finals are scheduled for May 2, at Newport Harbor High.