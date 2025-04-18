Dog grooming business on PC agenda

On April 21, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for a permit to allow a dog grooming business on Main Street, according to a legal notice published in the April 10 Sun.

The Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. The agenda is not available, so the exact time of the public hearing isn’t known.

Applicants Haydee and Bon Leowardy are seeking a minor use permit to operate a 600-square foot dog grooming business, according to the legal notice. The proposed location: 128 Main St., the former location of Thread + Vine Co.

The project is exempt from environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Control Act, according to the notice.

By law, any legal challenge to the permit may be limited to issues raised during the public hearing, according to the notice.

The proposed dog grooming business comes at a time when there are currently nine empty spaces on Seal Beach’s Main Street. A sign in the window of The Purple Galore store says the store is closing. When the store closes, there will be 10 empty spaces. If the dog grooming business is approved, the number of empty spaces on Main Street will come back down to nine.

District One Councilman Joe Kalmick, following the April 14 council meeting, said the business would produce no sales tax revenue for the city.