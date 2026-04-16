Council OKs contracts to buy license plate reading cameras

Seal Beach is getting more automated license plate reader cameras.

The council approved two different contracts this week with Flock Group, Inc., to get more license plate cameras for various locations in Seal Beach.

Both contracts were Consent Calendar items. The council approves Consent Calendar items as a group, without discussion, unless items are pulled for separate consideration. Nothing was pulled from this week’s Consent Calendar.

Two members of the public said they supported the contracts during the public comment part of the meeting.

Both contracts are for a three-year period.

Freeway cameras

The City Council on April 9 authorized the city manager to execute a three-year contract with Flock Group, Inc., to install the license plate cameras near the 405 and 22 freeways for a maximum $54,150, according to the staff report prepared by Operation Bureau Capt. Michael Ezroj, of the Seal Beach Police Department.

“In 2018, the City of Seal Beach and the Seal Beach Police Department began researching fixed License Plate Reader (LPR) camera technology used by law enforcement,” Ezroj wrote.

“In September 2018, the City Council approved an agreement with Flock Safety to install a wireless license plate reader camera, provide signage, and supply a mobile data connection that continuously uploads data to the cloud for immediate access, along with software capable of analyzing the captured data,” Ezroj wrote.

“Since 2018, this camera has assisted in locating reported missing persons and aided in identifying suspect vehicles and suspects involved in crimes occurring in the College Park West and Edison Park areas,” Ezroj wrote.

“The data collected is for law enforcement use only and is not shared with the general public or other prohibited entities,” Ezroj wrote.

According to Ezroj, College Park West is an ideal neighborhood for license plate cameras because CPW has only one entrance/exit.

“If a crime occurs or a person is reported missing, all license plates leaving the community will be captured and can be reviewed by the Police Department’s personnel,” Ezroj wrote.

“Flock’s pricing varies based on service levels and area needs, so maintaining separate contracts provides flexibility to adjust services if operational requirements change,” Ezroj wrote. Funding will come from asset forfeitures and the current city budget, according to Ezroj.

“The cost associated with installing the new ALPR cameras, along with the three-year (36) month annual subscription will not exceed $54,150.00. $19,350 will be utilized from the asset forfeiture fund and will be absorbed within the current budget. Future years will be budgeted accordingly,” Ezroj wrote.

Lampson and other cameras

The other Flock automated license plate reader camera contract was to install cameras at Lampson and Basswood and at Lampson and Tulip in Seal Beach. This contract was for a maximum of $36,600.