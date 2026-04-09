‘Boots on the Ground’ caps off YC’s Grand Project Campaign

By Brooklyn De Shazer

The Youth Center’s 2026 One Grand Project closing event brought together volunteers, campaigners, and community members to celebrate their collective impact in supporting local youth.

Nearly 100 campaigners took part in this year’s One Grand Project, each aiming to raise $1,000. Together, they exceeded expectations, raising $101,786 to benefit youth programs and scholarships.

From bake sales and social media outreach to community partnerships and business engagement, campaigners of all ages, ranging from 8 to 89, worked tirelessly to make a difference. Their creativity, dedication, and passion highlighted the power of a united community working toward a shared goal.

“Huge shout out to our Campaign Chair, Kristin DiMiceli, who brought humor, passion, and incredible energy to this year’s campaign,” said Lina Lumme, Executive Director of The Youth Center. “For the past 30 days, she rallied volunteers to raise funds for kids because she has seen firsthand the impact our programs and scholarships have on local families.”

The campaign wrapped up with “Boots on the Ground,” a lively casino-style event with a Western twist. Guests arrived in festive Western attire and enjoyed appetizers, casino games, a jewelry auction, line dancing, and even a ride on a mechanical bull, creating a fun and memorable evening for all. Beyond the celebration, the event underscored the deeper mission of The Youth Center: building a strong, supportive community where youth feel safe, valued, and inspired. The One Grand Project not only raises critical funds but also brings people together to create meaningful change.

Proceeds from the campaign directly support The Youth Center’s wide range of programs, including tutoring, after-school care, summer camps, leadership development, and enrichment opportunities, ensuring children have the tools they need to learn, grow, and thrive. “The Youth Center creates opportunities, builds confidence, and provides a safe place for kids to grow,” said Kristin DiMiceli. “Being part of an effort that ensures these programs continue for future generations is incredibly meaningful to me.”

Top fundraisers recognized in the One Grand Project Hall of Fame include Tom Curran, Karen & Eric Frankenberg, Beth Piburn, Monica Wissuchek, Brian Leibl, Garage Pilates, Lorraine Navarro, Mike Prencavage Jr. (The Family Plumber), and Debbie Kent. Oak Middle School student Drew Hatakeyama was honored as the 2026 Youth Fundraiser, raising an outstanding $2,850.

The Youth Center extends its heartfelt gratitude to all campaigners, donors, and supporters who made this year’s success possible. Special thanks to community partner Rossmoor Community Services District for hosting the event, and to sponsors SA Recycling, Prologis, Cal Custom Interiors, Columbia Bank, Wendy Grose, Edward Jones, Epson, CI Solutions, and Ken Vecchiarelli for their generous support.

For more information about The Youth Center or the One Grand Project, visit theyouthcenter.org.